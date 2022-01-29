Greenboro's hot start seals 92-53 victory over Averett

The Greensboro College women’s basketball team got off to a hot start and never looked back in its 92-53 victory over Averett University in USA South Conference action at the Grant Center on Saturday afternoon.

Greensboro (18-1, 11-1 USA South) scored the first 11 points of the game to take control. The Pride knocked down a trio of 3-pointers from Aliyah Whiteside, Ta’Keria Legette and Lauren Livingston take a quick 9-0 lead with just over nine minutes left in the opening period.

Averett (4-13, 4-6) cracked the scoreboard a little over a minute later when sophomore Shunte Bethea knocked down a jumper with 7:59 left to play in the frame. The Cougars got within 10, 18-8, on senior Camryn Lunsford’s layup with just over three minutes left in the quarter, but the Pride closed the quarter on a 9-6 run to take a 27-14 lead into the second period.

Greensboro continued its dominance in the second frame, outscoring Averett 30-17 to take a 57-31 lead into the break.

The Cougars were a bit more competitive in the second half, matching the Pride 14-14 in the frame. Averett started the third quarter on a 7-2 run to pull within 59-38 on sophomore Talia Prosper’s layup with 5:57 on the clock.

Senior Courtney Hunt led the Cougars with 13 points while Lunsford and sophomore Jihnez Hutchinson added eight points apiece. Senior Rana Davis-Robinson finished with seven for Averett.

Hutchinson led the Cougars with nine rebounds while sophomore Kalie Fleming and Lunsford finished close behind with seven.

Livingston and Legette led Greensboro with game-highs of 24 points while Whiteside finished with 10. Quadijah Moore pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds while Legette added eight.

Averett returns to action at 6 p.m. Tuesday when it hosts Southern Virginia University in USA South action at the Grant Center.