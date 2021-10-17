Huntingdon College hangs on for victory over Averett

The Hawks’ defense held the Cougars to a trio of three-and-outs, but Averett broke the streak midway through the second quarter when junior quarterback Bryce Jackson found senior Isaiah Grice for an 11-yard touchdown that gave the Cougars their first lead at 7-3 with just under eight minutes left in the first half.

Cotney’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Zack Self with under a minute remaining in the half gave Huntingdon a 10-7 lead into the break.

Kahari McReynolds’ 2-yard rushing touchdown midway through the third quarter gave the Hawks a 17-7 cushion with 5:02 left in the frame.

Averett struck back on its ensuing drive as senior Jarrod Mosby hauled in a 33-yard pass from Jackson that trimmed the Cougars’ deficit 17-13 with under four minutes left in the quarter.

Once again, though, Huntingdon had a countered, taking an 11-point lead on Cotney’s 37-yard rushing touchdown with 1:04 left in the frame.

Mosby had another big day receiving, pulling down six catches for 170 yards and a touchdown. Grice recorded 44 receiving yards to help him eclipse the 1,000-yard milestone for his career, putting him in company with Mosby and Nixon in the same category. Watlington added 100 rushing yards and a score, while Jackson threw for 259 yards and two scores.