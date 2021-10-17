Huntingdon College hangs on for victory over Averett

The Averett University football team nearly rallied back from a two-score deficit in the fourth quarter but in the end, Huntingdon College hung on for a 30-25 victory over Averett in USA South Conference action Saturday afternoon.
Averett (3-3, 2-2 USA South) started the fourth quarter facing a 24-13 deficit. The Cougars got their rally started with freshman Bryce Phipps’ 3-yard touchdown run that made it a five-point contest with 12:17 left in the contest.
Averett’s defense made a key play on Huntingdon’s ensuing drive as junior cornerback Namari Borders stepped in front of a Landon Cotney pass for an interception. The Cougars were whistled for an illegal block on the play, setting up the offense at its own 18-yard line.
However, former George Washington standout and freshman running back Shawn Watlington got Averett out of the pickle, breaking off an 82-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage to give the Cougars the lead at 25-24 with 10:27 left in the contest.
Huntingdon (4-2, 4-0) had an answer, though, using Cotney’s 6-yard touchdown run to take a 30-25 edge with 6:38 remaining in the game.
The Cougars went three-and-out on their following possession, giving the ball back to the Hawks who ran out the clock for the important USA South win.
Huntingdon cracked the scoreboard first, taking a 3-0 lead on Will Edwards’ 34-yard field goal with 5:49 left in the opening quarter.
The Hawks’ defense held the Cougars to a trio of three-and-outs, but Averett broke the streak midway through the second quarter when junior quarterback Bryce Jackson found senior Isaiah Grice for an 11-yard touchdown that gave the Cougars their first lead at 7-3 with just under eight minutes left in the first half.
Cotney’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Zack Self with under a minute remaining in the half gave Huntingdon a 10-7 lead into the break.
Kahari McReynolds’ 2-yard rushing touchdown midway through the third quarter gave the Hawks a 17-7 cushion with 5:02 left in the frame.
Averett struck back on its ensuing drive as senior Jarrod Mosby hauled in a 33-yard pass from Jackson that trimmed the Cougars’ deficit 17-13 with under four minutes left in the quarter.
Once again, though, Huntingdon had a countered, taking an 11-point lead on Cotney’s 37-yard rushing touchdown with 1:04 left in the frame.
Mosby had another big day receiving, pulling down six catches for 170 yards and a touchdown. Grice recorded 44 receiving yards to help him eclipse the 1,000-yard milestone for his career, putting him in company with Mosby and Nixon in the same category. Watlington added 100 rushing yards and a score, while Jackson threw for 259 yards and two scores.
Senior linebacker Conner Showalter led Averett’s defense with 15 tackles, while seniors Nicholas Mintz and Tristin Quick added seven tackles apiece. Borders and senior Terrell England each had an interception.