In a new conference, Averett coach excited about new season

When Averett University football coach Patrick Henry released his guys into the offseason this past fall, he gave them a bit of a homework assignment.

Henry had just finished watching Averett post a 5-5 record, including a 4-4 mark in USA South Conference play, and knew many of those losses could have gone the other way for the Cougars if they been a little more complete on all ends of the ball.

In hopes of rectifying the situation, Henry tasked his squad with watching the NFL playoffs to determine the characteristics of each winning and losing team and bringing those lessons back to Averett with them in the spring.

“Last season, you look at the 5-5 record and the games we lost we lost because the offense, defense and special teams were not all clicking and cohesive,” Henry said. “So, if our offensive scores, the defense has to get a stop. We turn the ball over, we’ve got to feed off one another, lift each other up, let each other know we’ve all got each other’s backs.”

Enter the homework assignment.

“I told them to watch the NFL playoffs and see the back-and-forth, see that the teams that are gritty, that trust one another, have each other’s backs, down by 14 or up by 14, those are the ones that win games,” Henry said. “That’s what we’ve talked to our guys about. It’s about team football and all of the units playing together. That’s what it takes to be successful.”

Luckily for Henry, he’s got a fair share of returners coming back from last year’s squad to help him spread the message and make sure it sticks this year.

Leading the offense

You would be hard pressed to find a coach in the USA South that didn’t have nightmares about Cougars’ quarterback Bryce Jackson last season. The senior threw for 300-plus yards in Averett’s first five games of the season, including a school single-game record of 397 in the Cougars’ thrilling overtime win over Christopher Newport University. He also threw for five touchdowns in back-to-back games on his way to 2,715 total yards and 22 passing touchdowns last season.

Jackson didn’t have much of a summer vacation as he hung around the city and worked various maintenance jobs. That, combined with his work in the weight room, should give him a little extra elbow grease coming into the season.

“I think everybody that plays us knows about him and that he can really spin it,” Henry said. “He stayed here in Danville this summer and worked for the Danville Otterbots and on main campus so he was around all summer and had a great summer staying in shape and he’s ready to go.”

Averett entered last season with one of the best running backs in the USA South in the legs of former standout Delquan Bigelow. However, a heartbreaking injury cost Bigelow his season career and forced freshman Shawn Watlington into the spotlight. The former George Washington standout adjusted well, rushing for a team-high 580 yards and three touchdowns while hauling in 19 passes for 137 yards to round out a highly successful freshman campaign.

Henry is excited to see what Watlington will do this season with a year of experience under his belt.

“He had a very solid freshman campaign for us last season despite being thrust into the spotlight like he was,” Henry said. “I’m excited to see what he’s going to do this season after getting that year of experience last season.”

Of course, Jackson and Watlington’s talents wouldn’t mean much if they didn’t have an offensive line to hold and block for them and create spaces. Luckily for them, and the rest of the Cougars’ offense, Henry feels confident about his returning offensive front.

Junior Johnny Alston will be a key piece of Averett’s offensive line this season. As a freshman, Alston started all four games of the Cougars’ COVID-19 shortened spring season at left tackle and earned 2020-21 Virginia Sports Information Directors All-State First Team offensive line honors. He was also voted to the 2020-21 USA South All-Conference East Division First Team at offensive line as well. In addition, he was selected to the 2021 D3football.com All-Star Region Team for Region 3. Alston also started all 10 games last season, giving him an extensive resume heading into this season.

Fifth-year senior Dylan Rabon and juniors Jonathan Thomas and Vincent Nguyen will provide the Cougars with a bit of depth on the line as well.

“We feel good about our offensive line as a unit this year,” Henry said. “[Alston] has played a lot of football for us and we know he’s going to step up this season along with a couple of other guys.”

Averett will have some huge holes to fill at wide receiver after former standouts Chase Nixon, Jarrod Mosby and Isaiah Grice graduated this past spring. However, the Cougars will benefit from the return of junior Nick Andrews who made 10 appearances last season, hauling in 18 catches for 279 yards and three scores. Junior Tavien Goffigan also returns this spring for Averett after recording three catches for 31 yards in nine appearances last year. Sophomore Marquis Woodruff will also play an important role after starting all 10 games as a true freshman last season for the Cougars while catching seven passes for 68 yards.

Defensive leaders

Fifth-year senior JaVon Lofton made a splash for Averett at defensive tackle last season. He played in all 10 of the Cougars’ games and recorded 46 tackles, including 13 solo, with season highs of eight against Ferrum College and Methodist University. He also threw in 1.5 sacks for a loss of 16 yards for good measure on his way to a USA South All-Conference Second Team selection at defensive line. All in all, Lofton brings a 34-game resume to the table and 117 total tackles, giving Averett’s defensive line a good bit of depth.

Henry also is excited to see what rising senior Jahlin Russell can do this year as well. Russell made eight appearances last year for Averett, recording 17 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Senior Dondra Burris also returns for the Cougars’ defensive front this season after recording 10 tackles, five solo, in eight games played last year.

Averett also will greatly benefit from the return of defensive end Isaac Mosby who played in all 10 games last year, recording 27 tackles, seven solo and two sacks.

Senior defensive tackle Johnathan Terrell returns as well while graduate student Maleek Pulliam and junior Ben Norman will be back as well.

“The guys in those positions have been on the bus and it’s going to be how they transition into starters that’s going to make the difference,” Henry said. “They’ve played a lot of football, they’ve gotten a lot of rotational snaps, they know what college football looks like, they know what travel looks like so that won’t be a surprise for them.”

Senior Lake Hojnacki has perhaps been one of Averett’s biggest surprises over the past few years. After starting all four games of the Cougars’ COVID-19 shortened spring season at quarterback, Hojnacki moved over to linebacker last year and made an immediate impact, recording 17 tackles, including 10 solo and an interception in nine games.

Henry expects the same out of him this year.

“From a linebacker standpoint, [Hojnacki] is going to be a solid guy this year,” Henry said. “He moved to linebacker last year and he’s been growing every day in that position for us and we expect him to keep growing as the season progresses.”

The Cougars had two of the best linebackers in the conference last season in the forms of Nicholas Mintz and Connor Showalter. However, all good things must come to an end and the dynamic duo’s tenure at Averett came to a close last spring after graduation, leaving Henry looking for two replacements.

According to Henry, redshirt sophomore Lamar Horner is going to be one of those guys. The Christopher Newport University transfer recorded 11 tackles and half a sack last season while recording a quarterback hurry and broken pass.

“He’s another young man who we expect to be a solid linebacker for us inside,” Henry said. “He played a bit of hybrid for us last season with [Nicholas Mintz] and [Connor Showalter]. There weren’t a whole lot of people that were going to start over those guys or even rotate with them, but we played him in a lot of situational football last season and it was good for him.”

Switching conferences

Back in June, Averett director of athletics communications Drew Wilson and his staff released a video paying homage to the Cougars’ time spent in the USA South. While the video was touching and featured a plethora of highlights and good memories, all good things must come to an end as the saying goes and Averett’s 43-year tenure, 21 years in football, came to an end at the conclusion of the 2022 spring season.

Starting this year, the Cougars will compete as members of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.

It’s a move Henry is excited to see Averett making.

“Yeah, absolutely we’re excited,” he said. “It’s something we’ve been striving for at Averett for a long time and we’re excited to play in a conference based out of our home state in the Commonwealth and we’re excited about that for sure.”

Ever since the university announced the move last March, many have been wondering how well Averett will compete against some of the top D-III football teams on the East Coast. And while there will be adjustments for sure, the Cougars aren’t strangers to ODAC competition as their non-conference schedule has featured a host of teams from the conference.

“We have some level of familiarity with all the teams in the ODAC,” Henry said. “We’ve played all of them at one point or another whether it be regular season or scrimmage so it’s preparation as usual.”

That’s not to say everything will remain the same, however.

“Some of these schools have new head coaches, some of the schools have new coordinators so the preparation can change based on who their staff is but other than that, we’ve been playing them in our non-conference schedule for years and a lot of the same things will remain in place,” Henry said.

According to Henry, facing a different style of offense every week will pose the biggest challenge for the Cougars.

“I think the major difference from a football standpoint is most schools in the USA South run very similar offense where when you look at the ODAC, there’s a lot of different brands of football that each team plays and I would say from a defensive standpoint, that’s going to be our biggest transition,” Henry said. “In some way, shape or form, our defense has to get ready for something new every week.”

Top-tier competition, ebbs and flows

The ODAC has become known for featuring some of the top D-III talent on the East Coast. It’s a fact Henry is well aware of and is making sure his guys are prepared for the increase in competition.

“I think the biggest difficulty is going to be the conference from top to bottom, you have to bring it every week and if you don’t bring it every week, it’s going to be a long afternoon or evening and I think that’s the biggest transition,” Henry said. “You’ve got to line up and play every single game, every single quarter and be ready for some knock out, drag out, four-quarter battle and find a way to win the fourth quarter.”

In order to accomplish this, Henry is stressing to his guys the importance of maintaining level heads through ebbs and flows.

“We’ve got to learn how to handle our ebbs and flows better, that’s what it’s going to come down to,” Henry said. “The teams that handle the ebbs and flows better. The ones that have the ability to come back, bounce back, sustain leads and be able to come back from behind. Those are the teams that are going to win the most games in this conference. We can’t get too high or too low and our ebbs and flows in a lot of games last year were way too high.”

Averett starts its season at home against Apprentice School at 6 p.m. Sept. 3. There will be postgame fireworks.