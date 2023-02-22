DANVILLE — Averett University men's basketball used a furious rally to cut a 19-point deficit down to two points in the final minute, but Ferrum College held on for a 60-56 win over the Cougars in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Tournament First Round on Tuesday in the Grant Center.

The loss ended the season for Averett (10-16), which was the No. 8 seed in the ODAC Tournament. Ferrum (10-16), the No. 9 seed, advances to play No. 1 seed Randolph-Macon College, ranked No. 2 in the nation, in the ODAC quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Friday in the Salem Civic Center.

Powered by junior Jordan Lewis' 23 points and career-high 14 rebounds, the Cougars nearly pulled the improbable comeback off in front of their home crowd. Averett found itself trailing Ferrum 49-30 with 9:07 to play, but the Cougars didn't go away easily. The Cougars made a run late over the final minutes as senior Raja Milton knocked down several crucial shots, including a 3-pointer with 3:44 remaining that pulled Averett within 53-44 of Ferrum. After a stop at the other end, redshirt sophomore Jem Lowrance hit a floater to cut the Panthers' lead to 53-46 — its closest margin of the second half at the time.

Although Ferrum answered with a basket, Lewis drained a 3-pointer to trim the Panthers' lead to six. The Cougars' defense then forced a backcourt violation, and on the ensuing possession Milton drove and dished to senior Bryson McLaughlin for a layup to get Averett within 55-51 with 52.2 seconds remaining.

After Ferrum hit one of two free throws, Lewis drilled another 3-pointer with 20.7 to play, cutting the Averett deficit down to 56-54.

The Panthers added two more free throws at the other end after Averett was forced to foul, but the Cougars got two free throws from Milton at the other end to keep the margin at two points. Averett couldn't get the steal or force a turnover, leading to another foul that helped the Panthers add two more made free throws and extend their lead back to four with 9.5 seconds remaining. Averett's shot attempts in the final seconds didn't fall as Ferrum escaped with the postseason win.

Ferrum was paced by Deshone Hicks' 25 points and Calvin Washington's 18 points.

Averett took an early 7-2 advantage before Ferrum caught up and went on a 14-2 run to surge ahead to a 24-12 lead with 4:02 left in the half. Milton broke Averett's more-than-three-minute scoreless stretch with a pair of free throws. Ferrum, however, took a 29-19 lead into halftime.

Lewis, whose previous career high in rebounds was eight, had nine nine boards in the first half alone. He finished with the first double-double of his career.

Milton added 11 points, while McLaughlin had 13 rebounds and seven points. Junior Jason Sellars II chipped in eight rebounds for the Cougars, who finished their first season as members in the ODAC.