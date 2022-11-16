Lewis scores career-high 25 points as Averett holds off Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Junior Jordan Lewis scored a career-high 25 points and hit a big shot late as Averett University men's basketball edged Greensboro College 68-64 on Tuesday night in non-conference action.

Averett (2-1) took the lead for good early in the second half, but the Cougars had to fend off Greensboro (1-2) until the final seconds. The Pride stayed within striking distance down the stretch, getting within 62-60 in the final two minutes to set up a thrilling finish.

With under 30 seconds to play, Greensboro's defense had Averett scrambling late in the shot clock. Lewis got the ball in the right corner and got off a contested 3-pointer as the shot clock buzzer sounded, hitting it to give the Cougars a 65-60 advantage.

Greensboro answered with a Kevon Wright layup seconds later to get the Pride back within 65-62. Sophomore Caleb Coleman was immediately fouled on the inbounds pass and calmly made both free throws to extend the Averett lead back to five points.

Wright was fouled and hit both free throws to close the Greensboro deficit to 67-64. Lewis was fouled quickly, and he came through again by hitting one of two foul shots at the other end in the final seconds to put the game out of reach and seal the Averett victory in a renewed rivalry of former USA South Athletic Conference foes.

In addition to Lewis' big night offensively, Averett got 10 points and seven boards from senior Raja Milton and a career-high 10 points from junior Jamael Carter Jr. Senior Bryson McLaughlin added 11 rebounds and eight points.

Averett stormed back from a sluggish start. The Cougars trailed 22-9 early before mounting a 13-0 run to tie it that was part of a larger 17-1 run that helped Averett take a 26-23 lead, which forced Greensboro to call timeout with 4:29 left in the first half. The Pride regained a 32-31 lead at halftime before Averett made its push early in the second period.

The Cougars return to action on Wednesday in an exhibition against Division I Radford University at 7 p.m. The game is an official game for the Highlanders and will be aired on ESPN+.