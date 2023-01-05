 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By GCSEAC, INC.
top story

McLaughlin, Sellars record double-doubles in Averett's narrow loss at Bridgewater

  • 0

Double-doubles by senior Bryson McLaughlin and junior Jason Sellars II weren't enough as Averett University men's basketball lost a tight conference road matchup 57-56 at Bridgewater College on Wednesday night in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action.

Bridgewater was up 57-53 with under a minute to play, but junior Jordan Lewis drained a deep 3-pointer with 14.5 seconds remaining to get Averett back within one. After the Cougars pressured the inbounds play, they were forced to foul with 10.5 seconds to go and put Bridgewater on the foul line. The Eagles missed the front end of the one-and-one free throw, giving Averett another chance.

After each team called a timeout with 6.5 seconds to play, Averett got a good look on a driving layup attempt but it rolled off the rim. Time expired before the Cougars could get off another shot, allowing the Eagles to escape with the one-point ODAC victory.

People are also reading…

Despite the loss, Averett got a monster night from McLaughlin, who had 15 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks. Sellars also had a double-double with 10 points and 11 boards. Lewis added 12 points for the Cougars, who also got eight points from redshirt-sophomore transfer Zach Shumate in his first action since joining the team at the semester break.

Bridgewater led 8-2 in opening minutes of the first half. The Eagles were up 21-13 before Averett went on an 8-0 run to tie it, 21-21, on Shumate's layup with 4:12 left in the period. The Eagles inched back ahead 27-23 by halftime.

The Cougars grabbed a five-point advantage, 37-32, with 12:13 to go in the game. The final 12 minutes was a back-and-forth battle in which both teams hit key shots to trade the lead.

Averett outrebounded Bridgewater 51-38 and had 23 offensive rebounds.

Averett returns home to play ODAC foe Washington and Lee University at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Grant Center.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mac Engel: TCU’s 2022 dream season will change the school, and finish in national title game

Mac Engel: TCU’s 2022 dream season will change the school, and finish in national title game

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A few minutes before kickoff TCU chancellor Victor Boschini escaped from his suite, away from the game. He typically prefers to watch from the press box, where he can focus on the field, but TCU’s game against Michigan didn’t really allow for it. The man looked a bit nervous, as did every single person wearing purple on Saturday in Phoenix. This game was an atomic ball of ...

Super sports fan Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale bets big on TCU football to win CFP title

Super sports fan Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale bets big on TCU football to win CFP title

Super sports fan Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale loves the Horned Frogs. The Houston businessman and sports better placed a $1.5 million wager on TCU this week, betting the Horned Frogs upset the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs in the college football championship on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Ingelwood, Calif. According to VSiN’s Ben Fawkes, McIngvale wagered a $1.5 million wager on the TCU ...

TCU tops Michigan in wild CFP semifinal that had just about everything

TCU tops Michigan in wild CFP semifinal that had just about everything

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The little school that could is now one victory away from the top of the college football world. Underdog TCU stunned Michigan and pretty much everybody outside of the Fort Worth city limits, upending Big Ten champion Michigan 51-45 in the College Football Playoffs at the Fiesta Bowl. The Horned Frogs (13-1) advance to the national championship game in Los Angeles on Jan. 9 ...

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL world comes together in support of Damar Hamlin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert