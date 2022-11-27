Milton's go-ahead free throw in final seconds lifts Averett past Shenandoah in ODAC opener

Senior Raja Milton's go-ahead free throw in the final seconds helped Averett University men's basketball complete a 58-57 comeback win Sunday at Shenandoah University after trailing by 10 in the final minutes, giving the Cougars their first-ever league win in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.

In a game in which neither team had more than a two-possession lead until midway through the second half, Shenandoah (2-4, 0-1 ODAC) used a 16-4 run to turn a 40-38 deficit into a 54-44 lead with 4:46 remaining in the game. After going nearly four minutes without a point, Averett (5-1, 1-0 ODAC) got a needed 3-pointer from sophomore Caleb Coleman to trim the Hornets' lead to seven. After a defensive stop, redshirt sophomore Jem Lowrance added a layup to get the Cougars within 54-49.

Following a Shenandoah free throw, junior Jason Sellars II had back-to-back baskets to pull Averett within 55-53 with 2:42 remaining. Two more Hornet free throws extended their lead back to four, but Sellars got a fastbreak layup off a steal by junior Jordan Lewis, and Milton hit a pair of free throws with a little over a minute remaining to tie the game, 57-57.

Averett's defense, which didn't allow a Shenandoah field goal over the final 5:55 of the game, again got two stops, getting the ball back so the Cougars could set up for the final shot. Milton worked his way to the top of the key and drove left down the lane, where he was fouled with 2.8 seconds to play. Milton missed his first free throw, but nailed his second to put the Cougars in front 58-57.

Following a timeout by each team, Shenandoah's halfcourt shot attempt at the buzzer hit off the top of the backboard to preserve the road win for Averett in its first conference game as a member of the ODAC.

Coleman led three Cougars in double-digit scoring with a season-high 16 points, while Milton had 15 points. Sellars added his third double-double of the season with 11 points and a team-high 11 rebounds for Averett, which also got eight points, six rebounds and four steals from Lewis.

For the sixth consecutive game against Division III opponents, Averett held Shenandoah to under 65 points and less than 41 percent shooting from the floor. The Hornets finished at 39.5 percent shooting despite shooting 50 percent in the first half. The Cougars also dominated the battle on the glass, outrebounding Shenandoah 38-24, including 17-4 on offensive rebounds.

Averett has won five in a row against Division III foes entering Wednesday's road game at Hampden-Sydney College.