Pfeiffer picks up 48-38 win over Averett

The Pfeiffer University women’s basketball team picked up a 48-38 win over Averett University in USA South Conference action Thursday night.

Averett (4-15, 4-5 USA South) started the fourth quarter facing a 31-30 deficit. The close play continued in the final frame as Pfeiffer pushed its lead to a possession on Brina Bentley’s layup off an assist from Mya Johnson with 9:44 left in the contest.

Sophomore Jihnez Hutchinson pulled the Cougars within a point with her layup, but Bentley struck again for the Falcons, knocking down a pair of free throws that made it a 35-32 contest.

Neither side scored again for nearly two minutes until sophomore Talia Prosper knocked down a pair of free throws that made it a one-point game with just under seven minutes left in regulation.

Pfeiffer (10-13, 6-9) broke off a 5-0 thanks to Bentley’s layup and Kenadie Hudler’s 3-pointer that gave the Falcons a 40-34 edge with 5:42 on the clock.

Senior Genesis Weiters was able to get the Cougars back within two possessions on her free throws with 4:43 remaining, but Tanaeshea Ellison’s 3-pointer pushed Pfeiffer’s cushion to seven and Ellison made it a 44-36 game with her free throw at the 3:45 mark.

From there, Pfeiffer’s defense held Averett to a pair of points to pick up the big conference victory.

Freshman Jaa Brown led the Cougars with nine points while Prosper finished close behind with eight. Weiters added six and sophomore Natija Pate added five.

Bentley led the Falcons with a game-high 13 points while Hudler finished close behind with 11.

Hutchinson led the Cougars with 12 rebounds while sophomore Kalie Fleming finished close behind with 11. Pate and Prosper each pulled down seven boards apiece.

Averett opened the contest strong, scoring 14 of the first 19 points to take a 14-5 lead on Prosper’s layup with 3:01 left in the first quarter. Weiters layup a few minutes later pushed the Cougars’ advantage to 11, 16-5, but the Falcons closed the frame with four straight points to trim their deficit to seven heading into the second.

The Cougars started the second frame strong as well, taking a 22-9 lead on Brown’s jumper with 7:28 left in the first half. Pfeiffer responded with an 8-2 run to trim its deficit to 24-17 on Alexis Bynum’s layup off a feed from Ellison, but Weiters gave Averett a 26-17 lead going into the break with her jumper with 37 seconds remaining in the second.

The tables flipped in the third quarter as the Falcons started the frame on an 11-1 run to take a 28-27 edge on Hudler’s 3-pointer with just over five minutes left in the period. Prosper knotted the score a few seconds later on her free throw, but Pfeiffer finished the frame by scoring three of the final five points to help the Falcons take a 31-30 lead into the fourth.

Averett returns to action Saturday when it hits the road for a USA South matchup against Salem College at 2 p.m.