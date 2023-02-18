Senior Jalen Rowell hit several big shots late to power Averett University men's basketball to a come-from-behind victory as the Cougars took down Bridgewater College 66-64 to end the regular season Saturday on Senior Day at the Grant Center.

Averett (10-15, 6-10 ODAC) earned the No. 8 seed in next week's Old Dominion Athletic Conference Tournament. The Cougars will host No. 9 seed Ferrum College in the First Round at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The Cougars will enter the postseason with some momentum after a thrilling comeback win over Bridgewater (13-12, 8-8 ODAC) in the final minutes of the second half. Averett found itself trailing 60-49 with under eight minutes to play. A three-point play by sophomore Bryce Shaw and five consecutive points from sophomore Jem Lowrance got the Cougars within 60-57 with 3:36 remaining, setting the stage for Rowell on Senior Day.

Down 62-57, Rowell drained consecutive 3-pointers to give Averett a 63-62 advantage with 1:31 left. After a stop at the other end, Rowell hit another deep shot to push the Cougars' lead to 65-62 with 1:07 remaining.

Bridgewater was fouled on its next possession and hit the subsequent free throws to get back within 65-64 with 42 seconds to go. Averett went scoreless on its next two possessions, leaving the door open for the Eagles with 8.7 seconds on the clock. Shod Smith drove down the lane and put up a runner, but he was whistled for an offensive foul with 1.4 seconds left.

Junior Jordan Lewis was fouled before the ball was inbounds, sending him to the free throw line. He hit the first, but missed the second. Bridgewater set up a play with 1.1 seconds left, but the pass heaved down court was intercepted by Lowrance and time ran out, preserving the exciting win for the Cougars.

Rowell scored a season-high 20 points, including eight of Averett's first 10 points. Averett and Bridgewater battled closely throughout the first half, with the Eagles taking a 37-34 advantage into the locker rooms at the half.

Bridgewater remained hot offensively to start the second half — the Eagles shot 55.8 percent from the floor for the game — and pushed its lead to double figures within the first six minutes before Averett made its run late.

In addition to Rowell's big game, Lewis added 15 points and seven rebounds while junior Jason Sellars II notched his 11th double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Prior to the game, Averett honored its five seniors — Rowell, as well as Raja Milton, Bryson McLaughlin, Miles Pauldin and Corey Baldwin, who missed this season due to injury.

Averett now turns its attention to its first-ever ODAC Tournament after officially becoming a member of the ODAC on July 1, 2022. The Cougars won the 2022 USA South Athletic Conference Tournament last season and advanced to the NCAA Tournament First Round a season ago.