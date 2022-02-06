Salem College takes 74-61 victory over Averett

The Salem College women’s basketball team celebrated its senior day with a 74-61 victory over Averett University in USA South Conference action Saturday afternoon.

Salem stole the momentum with a ferocious brand of defense that nearly kept Averett off the board in the first quarter. The Cougars didn’t get on the board until sophomore Natija Pate’s layup with 1:48 left in the frame. Meanwhile, the Spirits scored the game’s first 15 points and outscored the Cougars 18-4 in the opening frame.

Averett (4-16, 4-9 USA South) made things a bit tighter in the second frame. Trailing 36-10 with 3:31 remaining, the Cougars pieced together 11 straight points to pull within 15 on sophomore Talia Prosper’s free throws with 15 seconds left in the first half. Altogether, Averett’s defense surrendered a single bucket over the final four minutes to trail 38-21 going into the break.

The Cougars kept the momentum rolling into the second half, opening the third quarter on a 13-8 tear that helped them their deficit to 45-34 on senior Rana Davis-Robinson’s jumper with just under five minutes left in the third quarter.

However, Salem (3-16, 2-11) closed the frame on an 11-4 run to shut the door on an Averett comeback and take a 56-38 lead into the final quarter.

Prosper came off the bench to lead the Cougars with 16 points and four steals while Pate finished with a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore Kalie Fleming scored 12 off the bench to give Averett three players in double-digit scoring.

Senior Shunte Bethea pulled down eight rebounds for the Cougars while Davis-Robinson finished close behind with seven. Sophomore Jihnez Hutchinson recorded three steals for Averett.

Cree Bass led Salem with a game-high 18 points while Dionne Sampson checked in with 16 and Tyler Davenport added 13. Sampson finished with five steals for the Spirits while Davenport checked in close behind with three.

Averett will get little rest as it was set to return to action Sunday when it hosted Methodist University at 2 p.m. in USA South action on senior day.