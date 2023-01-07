Second-half surge not enough for Cougars in men's basketball loss to Washington and Lee

Averett University men's basketball battled back in the second half but ran out of time in an 84-65 conference loss to Washington and Lee University on Saturday afternoon in the Grant Center.

Averett (6-9, 2-4 ODAC) trailed by 32 points early in the second half but a 12-0 run helped the Cougars whittle down the deficit and get within striking distance. Averett managed to get within 12 points multiple times, including with 6:27 to play after sophomore Bryce Shaw drained a 3-pointer to cut the Generals' lead to 65-53. Averett again got within 72-60 on a free throw by senior Jalen Rowell with 2:54 to play.

From there, however, Washington and Lee finished off the game on a 12-5 run to escape a second-half collapse.

The Cougars' offense went cold midway through the first half as Washington and Lee (9-6, 2-4 ODAC) got hot from beyond the arc. The Generals turned a five-point game into a 23-point lead in less than five minutes with a 22-4 run thanks to six made 3-pointers during that span. Washington and Lee took a 45-16 lead into the break.

Junior Jordan Lewis scored a team-high 19 points and Rowell added 15 points to try to help lead the Cougars from behind in the second half. Junior Jason Sellars II added 12 points and six rebounds for Averett.

Washington and Lee shot 62% from the floor, hit 10 3-pointers and won the battle on the glass 43-22.

Averett returns to action at home against Roanoke College at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.