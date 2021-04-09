Southside native sets Averett career records for homers, RBIs with one swing in softball's split with Ferrum

Senior Kaitlyn Aherron broke the Averett University softball program records for career home runs and runs batted in with one swing as the Cougars split a non-conference doubleheader at Ferrum College on Thursday evening.

Aherron's milestone accomplishment helped Averett beat Ferrum 15-7 in Game 1 before Ferrum rallied late to steal the nightcap 5-3.

Aherron, of Alton, entered the day tied with Brooke Hensley for the program's career mark with 23 home runs and one RBI behind Mary Beth Smith, who drove in 124 runs over her career. Aherron tied Smith with her RBI double in the third inning, which gave the Cougars a 2-1 lead. With the game tied 2-2 entering the fifth inning, Aherron came to the plate with one out and promptly crushed a pitch over the center field wall to not only surge her team ahead on the scoreboard but also propel her into the Averett record book as the program's career home run and RBI leader.

"I immediately knew it was over when I hit it, but the love and excitement I saw from my team made it 10 times more amazing," said Aherron, who knew she had just set the home run mark but was unaware about the RBI record. "I'm so grateful God has given me the opportunity to play the sport that I love. This is a moment I will cherish forever and I want to thank every person that has helped me become the ball player I am today."

