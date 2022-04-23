Tuck drives in four as Averett baseball cruises past William Peace

Averett University baseball pulled away for an 11-1 conference win against William Peace University on Saturday at Owen-Fulton Field.

Averett (12-24, 5-12 USA South), which led 4-1, scored seven runs in the seventh inning to put the game out of reach for William Peace (18-17, 8-9 USA South) and even the three-game series at 1-1 entering Sunday's finale.

Senior Nate Tuck had a big day at the plate, going 3-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Tuck's RBI single in the second inning gave Averett a 1-0 lead. After William Peace tied it with an RBI triple in the top of the fourth, Tuck again came through with an RBI double in the bottom of the inning to help regain the lead for the Cougars. Senior Brandon Hatcher added an RBI single and Averett tacked on another run thanks to an error to help the Cougars go ahead 4-1.

Averett exploded for seven runs in the seventh inning, including two on a Tuck double. The Cougars scored four of the runs on wild pitches that inning.

The run support by Averett was more than enough for senior right-hander Avery Spicer (3-4), who allowed just one run on eight hits with five strikeouts in a complete-game win.

Hatcher and freshman Zach Smith also had two hits apiece for the Cougars.

Averett and William Peace were set to square off in Game 3 of the series at 1 p.m. Sunday, which is also the final home game this season for the Cougars.