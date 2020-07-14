USA South announces fall sports plan that relies heavily on regional competition

The USA South Athletic Conference released a fall sports plan on Tuesday that features a heavy emphasis on regional play to cut down on traveling amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Schedules for fall sports at Averett University and the 17 other league schools have been adjusted to include division-only competition.
The plan was agreed to by the league’s university presidents and athletic directors in hopes of “assuring the health and safety of its student-athletes while still supplying as many opportunities as possible to participate in a positive collegiate athletic experience,” according to a news release.
The 18-school makeup of the conference, in normal years, spans across six states, but the plan for 2020 fall sports drastically reduces travel for all member institutions. According to averett director of athletics Meg Stevens, the USA South’s number of schools made it far easier to arrange a schedule along divisional lines.
“The fact that we’re big, in this case, has actually made it so we still have enough teams,” Stevens said, “and not only enough teams, but we’re able to play good teams and get a decent schedule.”
The transition to divisional play only should be relatively easy for sports that already operate within divisions: volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer.
Men’s and women’s cross country will split into Eastern Division and Western Division events, though a race schedule has not yet been determined.
The most significant deviation from the normal operating procedure of fall sports will be the football schedules.
The eight schools that sponsor football, including Averett, will be split into two four-team divisions and play a home-and-home schedule to reach a minimum of six games played. The football season will culminate with a championship game between the two division winners, the first such contest in the league’s history.
Non-conference games in all sports are currently up in the air based on the fall sports plans of other athletic leagues and how those games might fit in with the USA South’s new schedule. As far as the conference is concerned, “institutions are free to schedule non-conference contests as they wish,” according to the news release.
Stevens said she’d like to reschedule as many non-conference matchups as possible in every sport as long as the appropriate safety measures are taken into consideration.
“I would like to maximize the number of competitions our students can play,” she said.
For the 2020 season, Averett football has been grouped together with its three closest geographic opponents: Greensboro College, Methodist University and North Carolina Wesleyan College, all of which are based in North Carolina. The schedule includes two games against each opponent.
As currently constructed, the Cougars will face Greensboro on Sept. 19 to open the season on the road and again at home on Oct. 10. AU will face Methodist on Sept. 26 at home and on Oct. 24 on the road to complete the season. Contests against N.C. Wesleyan will be Oct. 3 on the road and Oct. 17 at home.
The other football division includes Huntingdon College in Alabama, Brevard College in North Carolina, LaGrange College in Georgia and Maryville College in Tennessee.
The updated men’s soccer schedule has Averett beginning the season at home on Sept. 12 against Pfeiffer University. The women’s soccer team is now scheduled to start the year Sept. 26 at home against N.C. Wesleyan. The updated volleyball schedule has not yet been released.
The release of the USA South’s plan comes after several days of similar announcements throughout all levels of collegiate sports.
The Big Ten and the Pac-12 announced last week that their fall sports would utilize a conference-only schedule. The Patriot League and the Ivy League, smaller Division I conferences, revealed that they would not conduct fall sports at all. Some individual schools, as a cost-saving measure, have gone so far as to cut certain sports from their programs as the pandemic continues to force athletic departments to save as much money as they can while facing significant revenue losses.
Though Stevens said the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on college athletics remains a very fluid situation, she is encouraged by these developments from the conference. Throughout the entire process of determining a plan, she was in favor of an outcome that gave student-athletes a meaningful and competitive schedule while also being mindful of health precautions.
This plan, for now it seems, checks both boxes.
“Obviously, the work to eliminate overnight travel in conference is a big piece of it, but the advantage of having this many member institutions is you can still play a fair number of games just on your side of the division,” she said. “Just with conference play alone, it still provides a high quality student-athlete experience.”
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
