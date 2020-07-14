USA South announces fall sports plan that relies heavily on regional competition

Men’s and women’s cross country will split into Eastern Division and Western Division events, though a race schedule has not yet been determined.

The most significant deviation from the normal operating procedure of fall sports will be the football schedules.

The eight schools that sponsor football, including Averett, will be split into two four-team divisions and play a home-and-home schedule to reach a minimum of six games played. The football season will culminate with a championship game between the two division winners, the first such contest in the league’s history.

Non-conference games in all sports are currently up in the air based on the fall sports plans of other athletic leagues and how those games might fit in with the USA South’s new schedule. As far as the conference is concerned, “institutions are free to schedule non-conference contests as they wish,” according to the news release.

Stevens said she’d like to reschedule as many non-conference matchups as possible in every sport as long as the appropriate safety measures are taken into consideration.

“I would like to maximize the number of competitions our students can play,” she said.