USA South postpones fall sports until spring; Averett hopes to still provide athletic experiences

Patrick Henry’s debut as head coach of the Averett football team will no longer take place in September.
The USA South Athletic Conference announced Tuesday the postponement of all fall sports until the spring 2021 semester, a decision that affects football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer and men’s and women’s cross country.
Henry was named head coach in late March, when the coronavirus pandemic was still ramping up. His first few months on the job have taken place in a cloud of uncertainty. Finally, on Tuesday, he received some clarity.
“I’ve joked that I’ve worked for a lot of great head coaches that I got a lot of knowledge from, and in all the stuff they gave me, I don’t see the COVID section,” Henry said. “I can’t find that in the head coach’s manual that I’ve been given. Everything is new.”
Indeed it is. But Tuesday’s decision now eliminates some of the unknown factors regarding how sports this fall would operate.
“Now our parents know, now our kids know, now our staff knows,” he said. “Now we know what plan we need to move forward with. That’s been the calming thing. Now we know what it’s going to look like, and I think that’s a positive.”
The league’s news release announcing the decision to postpone said the decision “was made in light of several factors, including the recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases throughout the USA South’s geographical footprint,” which includes 18 schools in six states — Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and Tennessee. The release also noted the challenges of adequately and consistently testing student-athletes for COVID-19.
The USA South was among the last few conferences at the Division III level to make a final statement on the status of fall sports. Two weeks ago, the plan was to rely heavily on geographically convenient, in-conference matchups to fill out a schedule. Tuesday’s release outlined the league’s desire to hold out until it was safer to justify teams traveling even a reduced amount.
“There comes a point where even if you want to play a season, are you going to have anybody to play?” Averett head volleyball coach Danny Miller said.
Miller said, although the announcement was still fresh Tuesday afternoon, the members of his team have handled the news as well as could be expected.
“It’s not ideal, obviously, but I don’t think it’s stunning or overwhelming either,” he said. “Dealing with my freshmen, they just lost their spring seasons and their proms and their graduations and their club seasons, so this wasn’t a complete shock to them.”
The good news out of Tuesday’s announcement is the postponement of sports will not cost student-athletes a year of their eligibility. The decision also does not make a ruling on winter sports, such as men’s and women’s basketball, leaving the door open for those seasons to start on time.
Further, given the fact fall competition is simply postponed until the spring, and not altogether canceled, there is a possibility of these teams still competing during this academic year. That flexibility, Averett Director of Athletics Meg Stevens said, gives these affected teams a reason for hope.
In the meantime, Stevens mentioned the possibility of Averett’s fall teams hosting scrimmages, which could be streamed online or played in front of fans if health guidelines allow. Those events would take place for the sake of giving the student-athletes the best sporting experience possible given the current state of the pandemic.
“We just think a number of things are still on the table,” Stevens said. “This doesn’t slam the door shut for us. This is just a new way to look at the fall semester. We’re going to have to be adaptable, and I think we’ll work through that.”
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!