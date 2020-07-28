USA South postpones fall sports until spring; Averett hopes to still provide athletic experiences

Patrick Henry’s debut as head coach of the Averett football team will no longer take place in September.

The USA South Athletic Conference announced Tuesday the postponement of all fall sports until the spring 2021 semester, a decision that affects football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer and men’s and women’s cross country.

Henry was named head coach in late March, when the coronavirus pandemic was still ramping up. His first few months on the job have taken place in a cloud of uncertainty. Finally, on Tuesday, he received some clarity.

“I’ve joked that I’ve worked for a lot of great head coaches that I got a lot of knowledge from, and in all the stuff they gave me, I don’t see the COVID section,” Henry said. “I can’t find that in the head coach’s manual that I’ve been given. Everything is new.”

Indeed it is. But Tuesday’s decision now eliminates some of the unknown factors regarding how sports this fall would operate.

“Now our parents know, now our kids know, now our staff knows,” he said. “Now we know what plan we need to move forward with. That’s been the calming thing. Now we know what it’s going to look like, and I think that’s a positive.”