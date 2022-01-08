With aggressive play, Averett takes 79-56 victory over Meredith College

The Averett University women’s basketball team held Meredith College to just six points in the fourth quarter en route to a 79-56 victory over the Avenging Angels in USA South Conference action Friday night at the Grant Center.

Averett played an aggressive brand of basketball in the final frame to pull away from Meredith. The Cougars were especially eager on the defensive end, recording four steals and holding the Avenging Angels scoreless over a stretch of five minutes to lock down the game.

After Lindsay Bell’s free throws helped Meredith knot the score at 52-52 with 9:18 remaining, the Avenging Angels didn’t find the bucket again until Mikayla Thompson’s jumper with 4:20 on the clock.

Averett senior Rana Davis-Robinson played a huge role in the decisive stretch, recording a pair of steals while sophomores Kalie Fleming and Jihnez Hutchinson added a steal apiece as well.

Davis-Robinson credited the Cougars’ defensive efforts to the sage words of head coach Desiree Driver.

“I think the secret behind that was coach [Driver] got on us in the locker room, obviously it was close game, we had been up by a big margin, and they had come back on us, so she told us to pick up our intensity, get locked in, stay focused and this was our game,” Davis-Robinson said.

Fleming credited Averett’s defensive efforts to its communication skills.

“It was definitely a lot more talking too,” Fleming added.

Senior Camryn Lunsford remembers challenging her fellow teammates heading into the final frame.

“We came out in the fourth quarter, I asked everybody who was going to be the one to get the charge, who’s going to be the one to get the o-board, the offensive rebound, who was going to be the person to front the post and get us ready,” Lunsford recalled. “Even though we were small tonight, we were running the floor, so we picked it up, we were getting steals, running in transition, the energy just stayed up.”

Averett (3-8, 3-1 USA South) didn’t just create chaos on the defensive end as it translated the defensive efforts into points on the other end as well. The Cougars rode their defensive performance to an 11-0 run that flipped the game on its head.

Lunsford and Fleming got the streak started with their layups in the paint that made it a two-possession game with 8:37 remaining. Neither team scored again for the next two minutes until Fleming pulled down a defensive rebound and finished in transition to give the Cougars a 58-52 lead with just over six minutes on the clock.

Sophomore Natija Pate pushed Averett’s advantage to eight with her layup in the paint and Davis-Robinson closed out the run with her three-point play, layup and and-1 free throw, that gave the Cougars a double-digit cushion at 63-52 with 4:59 left on the clock.

“I think that run just came from heart,” Davis-Robinson said. “Coach [Driver] just said, ‘who wants it more?’ Because rebounding is effort, who wants it more, it doesn’t matter about athletic ability, if we box out, we’re going to get the ball no matter what.”

Lunsford added, “I think it starts in practice. We have these low numbers, COVID has hit us, we’re down a couple of players, we have a couple of players on the way back, but you have to give your all. I have to do this so that my teammate can get her little breather and I think that’s what we understood that it had to be a team effort and not just a solo person who’s trying to do it all.”

“Hustling all together who really wants it like she said earlier,” Fleming added.

The Cougars recorded a season-high 24 steals against the Avenging Angels. Lunsford and Davis-Robinson led the way with game-highs of six steals while Hutchinson added five and freshman Jaa Brown chipped in with three.

Averett showed its hot hand on the offensive end as well, shooting nearly 50% from the floor while finishing with four players in double-digit scoring. Lunsford led with 21 points while Brown contributed 14 and Davis-Robinson scored 12 to go along with her career-high six steals. Fleming, playing in her first game at Averett, scored 11 off the bench and added a team-high eight rebounds.

“I think it starts in practice like I said earlier,” Davis-Robinson said. “We had a tough practice coming off the break, coach was on us like never before and that’s what translated into today. Plus, we lost a game that we didn’t play this past week, so we were even more hungry to get this win tonight.”

Lunsford also commented on the Cougars’ hunger.

“We haven’t played since we’ve been back, we’ve been back since Dec. 27 and it’s just like it’s time to go out there and eat and have fun and have a good time. Every game is an opportunity and that’s what we take it as, so if we can go out there and play a good game, that’s what we’re going to do.”

Fleming concluded, “It’s an opportunity because for me, I haven’t played basketball in like seven months, so I was ready to get back on the court. It was time.”

Meredith (2-9, 2-3) showed its heart in the second and third quarters, finding its way back from a 15-point deficit. Lunsford’s layup in the paint gave Averett a 30-15 lead with 5:11 remaining in the first half. The Avenging Angels didn’t hang their heads and pieced together a string of 13 consecutive points to pull within two on Bell’s 3-pointer with 1:36 remaining in the half. Meredith kept Averett off the board for a four-plus minute stretch to help set up the run.

The Cougars closed out the half with four straight points to take a 34-28 advantage into the break.

The tables flipped a bit in the third as the Avenging Angels opened the second half on an 11-4 run that helped them take a 39-38 lead on De’Ja Morgan’s free throw with 6:30 left in the period. Lunsford answered with a 3-pointer that put the Cougars back in front, 41-39.

Meredith responded with a 7-5 run that gave it a 48-44 edge on Bell’s three-point play, layup and and-1, with 1:23 left in the third.

Averett recovered, tying the game at 50-50 going into the fourth quarter, and used its stout defensive performance to put together the game-changing run at the start of the fourth.

Lunsford credited the Cougars’ comeback to Driver.

“Coach [Driver] told us, ‘oh no, we’re not doing this,’” Lunsford said laughing. “She told us, ‘lock in, I think we’re letting in to fatigue,’ she said, ‘who wants it more?’ And ‘we’re not doing this, get your mind right and play together.’”

Kate Perko recorded a double-double of 23 points and 13 rebounds to pace Meredith while Bell finished with 11. Danika Ray added eight rebounds while Ryley Bolyard pulled down seven boards for the Avenging Angels.