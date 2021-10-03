With last-second sack, North Carolina Wesleyan College slides by Averett on homecoming

Averett opened the game strong, marching down to the 10-yard line on junior quarterback Bryce Jackson’s 14-yard pass to senior receiver Chase Nixon. The drive stalled on fourth down when a catch by senior Jarrod Mosby was ruled out of bounds in the back of the end zone.

Crank made quick work of N.C. Wesleyan’s first drive, breaking loose for an 83-yard score that gave the Battling Bishops a 7-0 lead with 7:49 left in the first quarter.

Both sides played to a defensive stalemate until Mosby hauled in Jackson’s pass for a 9-yard touchdown that made it a 7-6 game after the extra point was blocked.

Senior Rafa Niederleytner increased the Battling Bishops’ lead to 10-6 on his field goal with 3:42 left in the half.

N.C. Wesleyan scored on its first possession of the second half, taking a 17-9 lead on Crank’s 63-yard touchdown run with 14:02 remaining in the third.

Junior Will Caviness capped the scoring with his 24-yard field goal with 2:28 left in the third quarter.