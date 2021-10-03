With last-second sack, North Carolina Wesleyan College slides by Averett on homecoming

North Carolina Wesleyan College used a last-second sack to slide past Averett University 17-9 Saturday night on Daly Field at Frank R. Campbell Stadium on Averett’s homecoming.
Averett (3-2, 2-1 USA South) started its final possession at its own 1-yard line with 1:35 remaining. The Cougars weren’t intimidated, driving the ball into N.C. Wesleyan territory on sophomore receiver Nick Andrews’ acrobatic, one-handed grab that set Averett up at the N.C. Wesleyan 32-yard line. The Battling Bishops’ defense came through, recording three straight stop to secure the USA South win.
It appeared the late-night dramatics weren’t going to be necessary as N.C. Wesleyan (2-3, 2-1) moved the ball down to the Averett 35-yard line on freshman Trevon Crank’s 29-yard run. However, the Cougars weren’t ready to give in, and senior defensive tackle JaVon Lofton and junior defensive tackle Johnathan Terrell stopped Crank’s attempt on third-and-medium, setting up a punt.
Averett nearly tied the game midway through the fourth quarter, moving the ball down to the N.C. Wesleyan 10-yard line on freshman Shawn Watlington’s 8-yard run. The Battling Bishops’ defense came up big, halting the drive on sophomore Sevion Brown’s interception.
The Cougars’ defense forced a three-and-out on the Battling Bishops’ interception. Averett got the ball back at N.C. Wesleyan’s 30-yard line, but the Battling Bishops’ defense forced the Cougars into a three-and-out.
Averett opened the game strong, marching down to the 10-yard line on junior quarterback Bryce Jackson’s 14-yard pass to senior receiver Chase Nixon. The drive stalled on fourth down when a catch by senior Jarrod Mosby was ruled out of bounds in the back of the end zone.
Crank made quick work of N.C. Wesleyan’s first drive, breaking loose for an 83-yard score that gave the Battling Bishops a 7-0 lead with 7:49 left in the first quarter.
Both sides played to a defensive stalemate until Mosby hauled in Jackson’s pass for a 9-yard touchdown that made it a 7-6 game after the extra point was blocked.
Senior Rafa Niederleytner increased the Battling Bishops’ lead to 10-6 on his field goal with 3:42 left in the half.
N.C. Wesleyan scored on its first possession of the second half, taking a 17-9 lead on Crank’s 63-yard touchdown run with 14:02 remaining in the third.
Junior Will Caviness capped the scoring with his 24-yard field goal with 2:28 left in the third quarter.
Senior receiver Isaiah Grice tied the school record for receptions with 11 for 151 yards. Jackson threw for 300-plus yards for his sixth consecutive contest, finishing with 368 yards. The Cougars outgained the Battling Bishops 425-284 yards, but a pair of interceptions, one lost fumble and a trio of turnover on downs ended up costing Averett in the end.
Junior Jahlin Russell had a monster night defensively, finishing with a team-high 10 tackles. Senior Nicholas Mintz checked in close behind with nine, while Lofton and Ferrell finished with six.
Crank led N.C. Wesleyan with a game-high 217 rushing yards and two scores on 24 carries.
Charles Sias paced the Battling Bishops’ defense with 12 tackles, while Moses Kemp and Rob Carley finished close behind with seven. Luke Moorhead and Brown each recorded interceptions for N.C. Wesleyan.
Averett has a bye week before returning to action Oct. 16 for a conference matchup against Huntingdon College at 2 p.m.