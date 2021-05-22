With single swing, Averett softball’s Aherron becomes program home run, RBI leader

“We’ve seen each other at our best and seen each other at our worst and that’s not only made us better friends but people as well and has a lot to do how we were shaped and how we grew up and the memories we’ll all have together.”

Better than records

For Aherron, getting to share in the moment with her best friends was better than the records themselves.

“Honestly having them all there and knowing everybody was watching was more special to me than the record itself,” Aherron said. “Just being there with them, knowing how happy they were for me, I loved seeing the excitement and pride in their faces and for me, that was really awesome.”

For all involved, the moment was made more special by the adversity Aherron faced in having her senior season canceled due to COVID and going through a slump at the beginning of the season.

“It makes me so happy because she is probably the hardest worker I’ve ever coached in my career,” Reid said. “She expects perfection of herself, she’s the most determined person, she leads by example and she’s always expected so much of herself and worked so hard to get where she’s at. Being D-III, there’s no scholarships so she went back for a year of school purely for the love of the game and it makes it more special.”