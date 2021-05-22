With single swing, Averett softball’s Aherron becomes program home run, RBI leader

Former Dan River and Averett University softball standout Kaitlyn Aherron is familiar with the adage “You can’t kill two birds with one stone.”
Aherron also is familiar with accomplishing things others might deem impossible, so it was only natural she proved one could kill two birds with one stone against rival Ferrum College on April 8.
With game 1 tied at 2-2 entering the fifth inning, Aherron stepped up to the plate and promptly swatted a pitch over the center field wall that not only gave Averett the lead, but shot her past Brooke Hensley (2013) and Mary Beth Smith (2016) as the program’s all-time career home run and runs batted in leader.
Aherron’s home run marked the 24th of her career and drove in her 125th RBI.
“It’s an indescribable feeling to hit any home run and it never goes away but that one was really special because I came back after giving up grad school so it was an incredible feeling to get both even though I didn’t know about the RBI record,” Aherron said with a laugh.
Former Dan River and Averett teammate and best friend Casey Cook got to witness her friend make history not even 40 feet away from the dugout.
“I think all of us had been anticipating it, we were ready for it and we all knew it was coming but as soon as it came off the bat, all of us were so excited and we knew that it was going over and that it was going to break the record so that was super exciting for us,” Cook said.
Aherron’s shot took Cook on a trip down memory lane.
“I remember her first hit, in our first game at Averett and how excited we were for that so it was super exciting to see her hit that record-breaking home run and we didn’t even know about the RBI record so that was even more special and we both got a little emotional after it happened,” Cook said.
Brianna Harris, Aherron’s best friend and former Dan River and Averett teammate, witnessed the moment as well, albeit a little bit differently than Cook.
“I was watching it over the webcast and I went crazy, we always knew she would break records but getting to see it come true was awesome,” Harris said.
Aherron’s killing of two birds with one stone didn’t go unnoticed by Harris.
“I thought it made it even better because not too many people get the opportunity to break two records period but to do it with one swing is awesome,” Harris said. “I was glad she could do it in one fail swoop and it was very impressive and awesome to see her do it. I knew she was excited.”
Cook and Harris weren’t the only ones close to Aherron who got to share in on the moment.
Chatham softball coach Allie Reid witnessed a majority of Aherron’s record-breaking run from the dugout as an assistant coach at Averett from 2018-20. In that time, she got to know Aherron as not only a great ballplayer, but a person as well.
“It’s very awesome to coach and it’s a very rewarding experience because you get to meet people like [Aherron] and see a part of who you were as a player,” Reid said. “She not only kills at softball, but she’s a great human being as well. She’s a great teammate, isn’t selfish and is always going to play her role and do her part to help the team. You don’t get players like [Aherron] often.”
Give her admiration, it only made sense Reid tuned into Ferrum’s webcast to see her former player make history.
“I was watching, saw it happen, and it just made my heart really happy to see how excited she was and how excited the girls were for her and why not?” Reid said. “It’s really cool she broke both records with one swing.”
Reid’s right, especially considering the adversity Aherron faced over the past year-and-a-half.
Ever the prodigy, Aherron slugged a team-high eight home runs and drove in a team-best 65 runs as a freshman member of the 2017 Averett squad that won the program’s second USA South Conference Tournament title and made its third NCAA regional tournament appearance. Her RBIs ranked second amongst Division-III players nationally and set a new USA South single-season record.
Aherron followed by smacking four home runs and driving in 21 runs her sophomore season before smacking seven home runs and driving in 22 RBIs, leaving her five home runs and 17 RBIs shy of Hensley and Smith’s records entering her senior season.
She opened her senior year with a two-run home run in Game 2 of Averett’s season opener against No. 7 Virginia Wesleyan University — a game won by Cook’s RBI sacrifice fly to left-centerfield in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Her two home runs six RBIs against USA South foe Methodist University pulled her within two home runs and nine RBIs of Hensley and Smith, while her two-run dinger in Game 2 against Roanoke College left her one home run and seven RBIs short of the records with the Cougars not even halfway through their season.
A twist
That’s where things took an unprecedented twist.
Four days after Averett’s matchup against Roanoke, the coronavirus canceled the remainder of the Cougars’ season, bringing an abrupt end to Aherron’s chase.
Not one to forget her roots, Reid can often be found at Averett’s games, including the makeshift senior day the Cougars put together to honor seniors after the season was canceled.
“I actually went and they did a little slow pitch game and I was able to pitch to them and we cried so hard realizing it was all over for them,” Reid said.
Fate had other plans, though, as the NCAA decided to grant its seniors an extra year of eligibility if they wanted to return and Aherron and Cook decided to take the organization up on its offer but at a cost.
“It was probably the hardest decision that [Casey] and I had to make because we had already gotten into the [occupational therapy] doctorate’s program at [Mary Baldwin University] and had asked for deferment but they wouldn’t give it to us so we declined our doctorate’s program to come back and play ball and that shows how much passion we have for the sport,” Aherron said.
“I just thought, ‘I can’t let what I’ve been working for since I was literally five years old end this way and I really wanted to come back and break the record so I just left it in God’s hands.'”
Given the torrid pace in which Aherron started her senior season, many assumed she would break the records at the beginning of her fifth season. That’s not exactly what happened, though, as Aherron went through a rare slump at the beginning of the 2021 season, going hitless over Averett’s first four games.
Aherron, Cook and Harris have been playing non-stop since they were teens, so it’s only natural it took a little time for Aherron to get back into her groove after the unwanted 13-month break.
“We’ve never had a break like that as far as softball goes so it was rough coming back into the swing of things after being off our practice schedule for so long,” Cook said.
Things opened up a bit for Aherron in the Cougars’ doubleheader against No. 3 Christopher Newport University where she tied Hensley and pulled within four of Smith with her three-run home run to left field that knotted the score at 4-4 in the top of the fifth inning of Game 1.
Her two RBIs against Methodist pulled her within two of Smith, but another slump left her without a home run or RBI for nearly a month.
Shining again
The sun decided to shine again on Aherron as she pulled within one of Smith against conference rival Meredith College, before tying Smith with her RBI double in game 1 against Ferrum and shot past Hensley and Smith her solo shot in the fifth inning of the same game.
Aherron was Averett’s new all-time home run and RBI leader, despite having her senior season canceled and going through a slump at the beginning of the season.
“I think it was because I didn’t roll over and say, ‘I’m just going to give up, this is my last season,’” Aherron said. “I was like, ‘I came back and gave up grad school for this so I’m going to work my butt off,’ and I got my swing back and got my confidence back at the plate.”
What helped her through it all? If you said Cook and Harris, along with former Bartlett Yancey softball standouts and former Averett teammates Anna Coleman and Hannah Thompson, you’d be correct.
“I think them just having the confidence in me to come up and say, ‘KK, just go up there and hit the ball, you’re putting too much pressure on yourself,’ and knowing that even through my slump they had my back, it made the biggest difference in the world because you don’t always get teammates like that,” Aherron said. “Having girls with as much heart as we do and love one another as much as we do, that makes a difference.”
Back in 2018, in an interview for the Danville Register & Bee, Harris put a name to their friendship and it would make the perfect movie title.
“I call it ‘The Softball’ or ‘The Friendship Connection,’” Harris said with a laugh.
It’s a fitting title considering the three have been together since fourth grade.
The trio were four-year members of a Dan River softball squad that captured a pair of Dogwood District titles and earned a third-place finish in the 2015 Region 2A tournament.
They continued their careers at Averett, where they played together for four years as members of a Cougars program that went a combined 91-62 and won a USA South Tournament championship and made a NCAA regional tournament appearance.
“We’ve always been super close, we were super close when we were younger, in elementary school and middle school and all that, but we’ve been through so many of the same things together,” Cook said. “We enjoy the same things and have always been there to support each other and that’s made us a lot closer.”
“It all started when we were young so we’ve literally been through everything together,” Harris added. “We all grew together, matured together, shared a lot of the same interests and passions and that’s what’s led us to Averett and I would be lying to you if I said we didn’t all plan on going to college, so it was almost a little more special for [Casey] and I because we’ve been with her for so long.”
“We’ve seen each other at our best and seen each other at our worst and that’s not only made us better friends but people as well and has a lot to do how we were shaped and how we grew up and the memories we’ll all have together.”
Better than records
For Aherron, getting to share in the moment with her best friends was better than the records themselves.
“Honestly having them all there and knowing everybody was watching was more special to me than the record itself,” Aherron said. “Just being there with them, knowing how happy they were for me, I loved seeing the excitement and pride in their faces and for me, that was really awesome.”
For all involved, the moment was made more special by the adversity Aherron faced in having her senior season canceled due to COVID and going through a slump at the beginning of the season.
“It makes me so happy because she is probably the hardest worker I’ve ever coached in my career,” Reid said. “She expects perfection of herself, she’s the most determined person, she leads by example and she’s always expected so much of herself and worked so hard to get where she’s at. Being D-III, there’s no scholarships so she went back for a year of school purely for the love of the game and it makes it more special.”
Harris added, “She would’ve left an amazing legacy with or without the broken records but her breaking those records shows that no matter what, she’s always fought hard and has never given up. We were waiting for it last year and our season was taken from us so it was awesome, but I wasn’t surprised. I knew she had it in her and that it would get broken one way or another. She’s competitive, works hard and comes out no matter what point in the season.”
When discussing Aherron with Cook, Harris and Reid, words such as humility, leader and work ethic pop up quite a bit.
“Kaitlyn has been with us since the fourth grade and from that day, she just had that competitiveness from Day 1 and has pushed [Casey] and I no matter what, she has gone out there and worked hard,” Harris said. “I think it’s one thing to be extremely talented but when a person isn’t out there bragging about how talented they are, being boastful, it shows how much they actually respect and care for their team.”
“She was never out there going, ‘Yeah, I did that,’ or ‘I won that record,’ or anything like that, she truly loved ball and I think that love and passion always showed through her humility, passion and hard work.”
Cook agreed with Harris, saying, “She’s gotten many well-deserved awards, but she’s always been super humble about them and that’s one of the biggest things I see. She never brags, she’s one of the hardest works I’ve ever met and when she wants something, she goes and gets it.”
While Reid hails from Lovettsville, Virginia, she’s been in the River City long enough to see the effect Aherron has had on her hometown as a player and person.
“She’s helped shape a lot of really great pitchers in this area and on top of that, she’ll do anything for those girls,” Reid said. “She’s up there at the cages every night with the girls and helping them and doing whatever she can do to make everybody else on the team better and she knows it’s just not about her. She knows it’s a team effort. She does what she can to help them out and she just makes everyone around her better.”
Aherron credits her upbringing.
“Honestly, my parents are the most hard working people I know,” Aherron said. “I had to miss sleepovers and vacations and everything because I dedicated myself to travel ball and my dad took me to the field three times a week plus our practice dates and it paid off in the end. But I couldn’t have done it without the help of my family.”
As far as how they’ve helped her break the records Aherron said, “Honestly, I’ve been working on my swing with my hitting coach since I was probably eight years old and I go to him every single week and in the end it really came together. The hard work and determination.”