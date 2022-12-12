Wrestling wins Cougar Duals championship, B Team finishes fourth

Averett University wrestling's A team won first place in the Cougar Duals, defeating Apprentice School 32-9. Averett's B team finished within the top four in the 10-team event Sunday in the Grant Center.

Averett's A Team faced off against Apprentice in the Championships. The first matchup was freshman Nate Mallery against Josh Seaton. Mallery gave the Cougars momentum by defeating his opponent by a 3-1 decision at 174 pounds. In the 184-pound weight class, sophomore Khalil Mitchell then faced off against Owen Schuller, pinning him in under two minutes. Redshirt senior Billy Baldwin defeated Matthew Hensen by a commanding 12-1 major- decision-win at 197 pounds. Heavyweight junior Jamar Christian rag dolled Russ Pierce to snag a victory by an 11-2 major decision. Cole McCormick showed out in the 133-pound weight class, defeating NWCA National placer Dillon Messick by a 10-4 decision. In the final match, sophomore Jesse Alvarado capped off the Cougars' win after dominating Ethan Baker for the 9-1 major-decision-win.

Against Emory & Henry College, McCormick, De La Rosa, Campbell, Siu, Baldwin and Alvarado compiled six pins in the dual to defeat the Wasps 60-(-1).

When Averett faced Fairmont state, Christian and Campbell both earned themselves another pin, accounting for 12 of the Cougars' 37 points.

Averett handed Patrick & Henry Community College a loss in similar fashion to Emory & Henry, winning by a large margin of 52-0. Mallery, Baldwin, and McCormick all won by fall.

The match leading up to the Championships was against St. Andrews University. Two freshmen won by fall. Wyatt Parker defeated his opponent in under two minutes at 133 pounds. Owen Harshbarger pinned his opponent in 30 seconds! Mitchell, Baldwin and Christian all won by technical fall.

The Cougars' B Team had a solid performance, going 3-2 on the day. They defeated Southwest Virginia Community College 54-5 and Allen University 26-11, but ultimately lost in the third-place match against Fairmont 19-18 on a tiebreaker.

The Cougars are back in action when they travel to the NWCA Duals and NUWAY Combat College Open National Championships on Jan. 6.