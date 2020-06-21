Danville Braves fans brace for loss of baseball season in 2020 and beyond

Merricks said she is “apprehensive” about the future of the team. She understands the pandemic taking away one season, but to lose baseball altogether would be quite sad.

Dixon, who had spent past summers in Chatham after teaching at Episcopal High School in Alexandria for 27 years, just moved to the area full-time and hopes the Braves are able to stick around.

“[Danville is] big enough to have a minor league team,” he said.

When presented with the possibility of a team from a college summer league or an independent league without any MLB affiliation, Dixon didn’t hesitate to say he’d still support whatever team was here.

“If Danville had a team, I’d go see it,” he said. “If they don’t have a team, I’d drive up to Lynchburg and spend my money in Lynchburg.”

There is still much to be decided regarding the fate of the team, and fans are still holding out hope, but they are also careful to not get too optimistic.

If the last Braves game has already been played, Haymore will miss the “family” he’s made in the section of fellow season-ticket holders. And he will continue to cherish the memories of watching Mike Soroka, Adam Wainwright and Ronald Acuña Jr. on their respective paths to stardom.