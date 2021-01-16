Danville's membership in wooden-bat baseball league made official

Danville’s membership in a restructured Appalachian League was made more official this week, as Danville Baseball Club, LLC and the city entered into a long-term lease agreement for American Legion Post 325 Stadium, near Dan Daniel Memorial Park.

The team, which will begin play this summer, is a member of a wooden-bat league that will feature top freshmen and sophomores from colleges around the country.

Danville Baseball Club, LLC is owned by Brittany and Ryan Keur. Ryan Keur is a former Appalachian League Executive of the Year (2014-16), and in 2017 he was named the Minor League Baseball Executive of the Year by Baseball America and Ballpark Digest.

The restructuring of the Appalachian League comes just months after dozens of minor league baseball teams were cut as part of a massive overhaul of MLB’s lower tiers. That move took the Danville Braves — a rookie affiliate for the Atlanta Braves — away from the city.

The Appalachian League will move forward as a prospect development pipeline, which is supposed to help give amateur athletes exposure opportunities as they attempt to one day reach the major leagues. The league’s teams, though, will operate without any affiliation to a MLB team.