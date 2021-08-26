A new era, but business as usual for Gretna Hawks

GRETNA — A new era of Gretna Hawks football will begin later this month.
Back in May, former Hawks head coach Cole Simpson resigned from his role after seven seasons at the helm, leaving many to question who would take the reins this fall.
But Gretna didn’t have to search far for their selection.
One month later, Gretna hired then-assistant coach Shaun Miller to lead as their new head. Miller, who is a graduate of Gretna, brings an impressive resume to the table.
Following his high school with the Hawks, Miller went on to play at Division 1 Elon University as a defensive back. After graduating from Elon in 2005, Miller began his coaching career.
Now entering his 15th season of coaching — fifth year for the Hawks — it’s just business as usual.
“The main thing that has changed is my title,” Miller said. “I was an assistant the last four years, but now my responsibilities and expectations have increased. We still have the same expectations of our players and that is to first be good students in the classroom.”
Gretna will have the majority of their team returning from the shortened season earlier in the spring. Miller said that the Hawks only lost three players due to graduation, and that they bring the experience to the field.
“We returned most of our starters on defense and offense,” Miller said. “Our kids know the expectations and are familiar with one another.”
Miller described his offense as a “run first” team, and is looking to add onto that approach.
“We are still a run first team but we also want to get the ball to our athletes in space, so they can use their ability to make big plays in our offense,” Miller said.
The battle for the starting quarterback position is in progress according to Miller. He said the two quarterbacks competing for the spot are sophomores, and the starter would be determined in the two scrimmage games. But as for running backs and receivers, Miller said that the Hawks have depth in both areas.
“We are fortunate to be able to go two, and sometimes three deep with our receivers and running core.” Miller said. “They are doing a great job and we look to have several guys to share time at those positions.”
On defense, Miller said that he is happy with the way his defense has turned out and has set expectations.
“I’m pleased with how we are progressing; we just have to get to a point where we are reacting and not thinking,” Miller said. “We want to fly around to create turnovers and limit big plays. We also want to make offenses earn what they get. As far as who is expected to lead, we want this unit to play as one and soar for us to have success.”
It can be said that teams always look forward to playing their county rivals, and that they look forward to those matchups as the season progresses. But Miller said that his team is focused on one game at a time.
“Jefferson Forest is the only game that we are focused on at this time,” Miller said. “We can’t look past any team. We will prepare for each team week by week and we feel that is putting ourselves in the best position to win each game like in the fourth quarter.”
Miller said he is excited to see how his team performs, considering the hard work and dedication that his players have put in.
“This group as a whole is special, they have been committed all summer and have done everything I have asked of them. I can’t wait until our community gets a chance to watch this group of young men play,” Miller said.
Gretna will start the season on the road at Jefferson Forest on Friday. The Hawks' first home game will be Sept. 10 against Magna Vista. Both games are at 7 p.m.