A new era, but business as usual for Gretna Hawks

“We returned most of our starters on defense and offense,” Miller said. “Our kids know the expectations and are familiar with one another.”

Miller described his offense as a “run first” team, and is looking to add onto that approach.

“We are still a run first team but we also want to get the ball to our athletes in space, so they can use their ability to make big plays in our offense,” Miller said.

The battle for the starting quarterback position is in progress according to Miller. He said the two quarterbacks competing for the spot are sophomores, and the starter would be determined in the two scrimmage games. But as for running backs and receivers, Miller said that the Hawks have depth in both areas.

“We are fortunate to be able to go two, and sometimes three deep with our receivers and running core.” Miller said. “They are doing a great job and we look to have several guys to share time at those positions.”

On defense, Miller said that he is happy with the way his defense has turned out and has set expectations.