 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
AVERETT UNIVERSITY

Averett football announces 2022 season schedule

  • 0

The Averett University football program has unveiled its 2022 schedule with game times. The slate features 10 games, including seven Old Dominion Athletic Conference matchups and five home games on Daly Field at Frank R. Campbell Stadium.

"We are excited for our 23rd season of Averett Football," head coach Patrick Henry said. "This year brings a new set of challenges as we transition to the ODAC, a conference with teams that have a lot of tradition and history."

Season tickets and tailgating spots for home games are currently on sale. 

Averett kicks off its season at home at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 against non-conference foe Apprentice School, who the Cougars have not faced since 2002. The opening game promotion is Love Danville Day featuring postgame fireworks.

People are also reading…

Next, the Cougars are on the road to face non-conference opponent Christopher Newport University at 7 p.m. Sept. 10. In the 2021 season, Averett bested CNU 30-27 in Danville.

After that, Averett returns home on Sept. 17 against Brevard College at 6 p.m.  

The Cougars play their first-ever ODAC contest on Oct. 1 when they travel to face Washington and Lee University at 3 p.m.

Next, Averett hosts Randolph-Macon College for homecoming on Oct. 8 at 4 p.m.

Averett hits the road to face Hampden-Sydney on Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. for the first of back-to-back away games. The Cougars travel to Bridgewater College to face the Eagles Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.

The Cougars face Shenandoah University at home on Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. on Kids Day at North Campus. The two schools have not faced off since 2011.

For Senior Day & Military Appreciation day, the Cougars face Guilford College in a conference matchup Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. Historically, the Cougars have an 8-4 record facing Guilford.

In the last game of the season, Averett faces long-time rival Ferrum College on the road Nov. 12 at 1 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Failures push Fields as he tries to take next step for Bears

Failures push Fields as he tries to take next step for Bears

Quarterback Justin Fields comes into his second season with the Chicago Bears hoping to convince a new general manager and coach that he is the right person to lead the NFL franchise for years to come. He’s looking to take a big step coming off a difficult rookie year. And he’s letting his failures give him an extra nudge. Fields says failure “pushes me to go even harder.” Fields got thrust into the starting role last year and finished with more interceptions than touchdown passes and an unimpressive 73.2 passer rating. Chicago’s offense ranked among the worst in the NFL.

Boselli carries memories of late father into Hall of Fame

Boselli carries memories of late father into Hall of Fame

Tony Boselli is taking the memory of his father into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The 50-year-old Boselli wanted nothing more than to make it to Canton before his dad died in 2021 from cancer. But Boselli's induction into the Hall came a year too late for Don Anthony Boselli Sr. But Tony Boselli's friends and family taped a congratulatory message from the elder Boselli 11 days before his death. They played it for Boselli during a party celebrating his induction into the Hall of Fame in early February. Boselli couldn't watch it. He intends to, though, before his enshrinement next week.

Rivera says Commanders are still learning how to practice

Rivera says Commanders are still learning how to practice

Ron Rivera says the Washington Commanders are still learning how to practice after the team was fined for excessive contact during offseason workouts. Rivera was docked $100,000 and the Commanders were stripped of two spring practices next year for not following NFL rules limiting big hits during organized team activities. Rivera feels he has done a good job adapting to league practice regulations during more than a decade as coach. He says he doesn't mind players chirping and taunting one another. But Rivera also wants to see some teaching and constructive benefits come from those moments in practice.

AP sources: Decision in Watson discipline case coming Monday

AP sources: Decision in Watson discipline case coming Monday

A decision on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct is coming Monday. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the NFL and the NFL Players’ Association she’s ready to issue a ruling on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. Watson was accused of sexual harassment and assault by 24 massage therapists in Texas and has settled 20 of the civil lawsuits filed against him. Four lawsuits remain pending and the attorney representing the women has said he hopes to take them to trial sometime next spring. However, Watson agreed to settle three of the four, Houston attorney Tony Buzbee told ESPN early Monday.

Lawrence, Jaguars hope receivers' Caribbean trip pays off

Lawrence, Jaguars hope receivers' Caribbean trip pays off

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence took his latest offseason excursion to another level by inviting Jacksonville's entire receiving corps to the Bahamas earlier this month and picking up the hotel tab. Football was atop the agenda, just ahead of food, drinks, sun, sand and casinos. Lawrence says the trip was key in “building that camaraderie” before the season. It was a huge step up from Lawrence's rookie year, when he invited a few receivers to Clemson for workouts, nightlife and a boat trip. The Jaguars are counting on Lawrence taking a similar leap on the field in Year 2.

Chargers safety James not practicing due to contract talks

Chargers safety James not practicing due to contract talks

Derwin James spent most of Wednesday’s opening session of Los Angeles Chargers training camp on the sideline without a helmet. Coach Brandon Staley said James is only participating during the walkthrough portions of camp as the team and James’ agent look to finalize a contract extension. James — the 17th overall pick in the 2018 draft — is in the final season of his rookie deal. James didn’t participate in any full-speed drills during the offseason program after having shoulder surgery at the conclusion of last season, but Staley said James has been fully cleared to go once the contract issues are resolved.

NFL finance group supports Broncos sale to Walmart heir

NFL finance group supports Broncos sale to Walmart heir

The NFL finance committee is unanimously recommending the league owners approve the proposed $4.65 billion sale of the Denver Broncos to the heir of the Walmart fortune. Team owners will gather Aug. 9 to vote on the sale. Twenty-four yes votes are needed among the 32 teams to approve the sale which is the largest for a sports team anywhere in the world. The ownership group led by former Walmart chairman Rob Walton won the bidding for the team that's been run by the Pat Bowlen Trust for several years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert