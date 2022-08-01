Averett football announces 2022 season schedule

The Averett University football program has unveiled its 2022 schedule with game times. The slate features 10 games, including seven Old Dominion Athletic Conference matchups and five home games on Daly Field at Frank R. Campbell Stadium.

"We are excited for our 23rd season of Averett Football," head coach Patrick Henry said. "This year brings a new set of challenges as we transition to the ODAC, a conference with teams that have a lot of tradition and history."

Season tickets and tailgating spots for home games are currently on sale.

Averett kicks off its season at home at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 against non-conference foe Apprentice School, who the Cougars have not faced since 2002. The opening game promotion is Love Danville Day featuring postgame fireworks.

Next, the Cougars are on the road to face non-conference opponent Christopher Newport University at 7 p.m. Sept. 10. In the 2021 season, Averett bested CNU 30-27 in Danville.

After that, Averett returns home on Sept. 17 against Brevard College at 6 p.m.

The Cougars play their first-ever ODAC contest on Oct. 1 when they travel to face Washington and Lee University at 3 p.m.

Next, Averett hosts Randolph-Macon College for homecoming on Oct. 8 at 4 p.m.

Averett hits the road to face Hampden-Sydney on Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. for the first of back-to-back away games. The Cougars travel to Bridgewater College to face the Eagles Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.

The Cougars face Shenandoah University at home on Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. on Kids Day at North Campus. The two schools have not faced off since 2011.

For Senior Day & Military Appreciation day, the Cougars face Guilford College in a conference matchup Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. Historically, the Cougars have an 8-4 record facing Guilford.

In the last game of the season, Averett faces long-time rival Ferrum College on the road Nov. 12 at 1 p.m.