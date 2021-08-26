Chatham Cavaliers getting bigger, stronger

CHATHAM — On a warm afternoon in Chatham, the familiar sounds of football practice graced the field once again.
The sound of lineman hitting the padded shields in drills, a football being kicked and the voice of Chatham Cavaliers head coach Jack Turner instructing his players.
All for a perfect storm for a new season of Cavaliers football.
Last season wasn’t the year that the Cavaliers hoped for. In a COVID-19 shortened session — playing against only county schools — Chatham fell to Dan River, Tunstall and Gretna. Turner, who’s been coaching for 30 years — his first full season with Chatham — is optimistic about the upcoming kickoff and is already seeing improvement.
“We are continually getting bigger and stronger at the line of scrimmage,” Turner said. “The players have done a tremendous job of buying in and setting a standard for our program.”
Turner said Cavaliers are still searching for their identity as a team, and that every team is different from year to year. But Turner knows what the Cavalier’s approach will be on the field.
“We are a power running football team that will use the play action pass as our passing attack,” Turner said.
Turner also mentioned Chatham will have team captains, but will be announced as the regular season gets closer. But overall, Turner is happy how far his team has come.
“I really appreciate the hard work and dedication the players at Chatham have made, it is an unbelievable sacrifice they make daily to prepare to be a football player,” Turner said. “I have more respect for this team than any before, to navigate through this worldwide pandemic and stay the course is inspiring to me.”
Chatham will open the season on the road vs Prince Edward County on Friday. The Cavaliers have their home opener the following Friday versus county rival Tunstall in a non-district game. Chatham’s first Dogwood District game will be against Gretna in Chatham on Sept. 24.