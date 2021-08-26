Chatham Cavaliers getting bigger, stronger

CHATHAM — On a warm afternoon in Chatham, the familiar sounds of football practice graced the field once again.

The sound of lineman hitting the padded shields in drills, a football being kicked and the voice of Chatham Cavaliers head coach Jack Turner instructing his players.

All for a perfect storm for a new season of Cavaliers football.

Last season wasn’t the year that the Cavaliers hoped for. In a COVID-19 shortened session — playing against only county schools — Chatham fell to Dan River, Tunstall and Gretna. Turner, who’s been coaching for 30 years — his first full season with Chatham — is optimistic about the upcoming kickoff and is already seeing improvement.

“We are continually getting bigger and stronger at the line of scrimmage,” Turner said. “The players have done a tremendous job of buying in and setting a standard for our program.”

Turner said Cavaliers are still searching for their identity as a team, and that every team is different from year to year. But Turner knows what the Cavalier’s approach will be on the field.

“We are a power running football team that will use the play action pass as our passing attack,” Turner said.