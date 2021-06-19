Dan River’s explosive trio sign with colleges

“From Coach [Ferrell], I learned how to get straight to the point. He’s a straight to the point kind of guy and wasn’t going to try to beat around the bush, wasn’t going to try to sugarcoat anything, he was going to get straight to the point,” Carter said. “Then Coach [Womack], he was more of a ‘do it this way’ kind of guy. He’s going to tell you the pros of doing it and the cons of doing it. He will give you all aspects and it’s bound to come true because he knows so much about the game.”

Glass added, “Always, always, always keep God first. Be persistent, have everything you have to do inline. Do everything you can to keep your grades straight, work out every day and be the best person I can be and the best player I can be.”

Price rounded out the questioning by referring to a pregame speech Womack gave before every contest against Appomattox.

“Every time we play Appo, Coach [Womack] would give this same speech and I know it like the back of my hand,” Price said laughing. “He’d talk about how he used to race motorcycles and would beat people with better bikes. So, when other people see the bike he’s racing, they think he’s ready to lose. He’s always the underdog. And going to Dan River and being a team with speed than size, we’re always the underdog.”