Dan River’s explosive trio sign with colleges

RINGGOLD — Former Dan River football standouts Robert Carter, Tracy Glass and Jorden Price garnered quite a few second glances and caused quite a few head spins in their four years at Dan River.
It helped Carter, Glass and Price turn their dreams of playing college football into reality as the trio inked their collegiate letters of intent in the past month.
Glass announced May 7 he would be attending Division II Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he will play for fifth-year head coach Adrian Jones.
Carter and Price will continue their playing careers together as both signed their letters of intent with Division II UVa-Wise where they will play for sixth-year head coach Dane Damron.
All three cited the tight-knit atmospheres at each school as the main reason behind their decisions.
“I was with JP [Jorden Price] and he told me the coaches loved us as a duo and would you want to come?” Carter recalled. “I was like, ‘Yeah, but let me talk to the coaches first to see how I bonded with them, so I texted them, and we started talking. They really made me feel like part of the family and that they cared. Everything went well, it was a good process, so I made my decision.”
Glass echoed the same sentiment about Wise’s program.
“The way the coaches, the players approached me, was very welcoming,” Glass said. “They reached out to me first; we really bonded over the phone and the rest was history.”
Price remembered his first visit to UVa-Wise and how he left impressed by the brotherhood shared by coaches and players.
“Coach [Mike Compton] reached out to me on Twitter and asked for my number and I gave him my number and I’ve never heard of this school ever,” Price recalled laughing. “But he gave me his number and we got to talking. He told me my film was really good and they’d love to have me come down for a visit. Ever since that day, we’ve been talking and he checks on me every day.
“He’ll ask me how I’m doing, my workout routine, my diet. He’ll ask me how track’s going and really makes sure everything’s OK. Then I went up there, talked to everybody and it’s a real brotherhood up there. It already felt like home away from home after only being there for a couple of hours so I was like, ‘This might be the place for me.’”
Price also cited Wise’s structure as a main factor in his decision as well.
“They make sure you’re responsible for your work,” Price said. “They even make a system to make sure you’re doing your work. They do this thing every Thursday where you have to report to your position coach with your grades. The day I went to visit was the day they had to come in and talk to their coaches and just left really impressed by their structure.”
From nervousness to happiness to uncertainty, there’s several emotions high school student-athletes feel when signing their letters of intent and it wasn’t any different for Dan River’s explosive trio.
“I felt overwhelmed,” Glass said. “It’s always been a dream of mine to move onto the next level and play college football, so I was overwhelmed but very excited when Shaw gave me the news. Very excited.”
Carter was somewhat caught off guard by Wise’s offer.
“I was shocked. I was really shocked because most of the schools that were looking at [JP] weren’t looking at me because of our different playing styles, so I was really shocked,” Carter said. “Shocked, but in a good way if you get what I’m saying.”
While Price was excited, he was also methodical in his decision, wanting to make sure he was making the right decision for him and his family.
“I can say I talked about it a lot,” Price said. “I thought about the pros and cons and I talked with my mom, my dad, the people that are going to help me do this. I didn’t tell my mom I was going to commit, but I texted Coach [Mike] and said, ‘Yeah, I’ve been thinking about it, I’m going to commit. This was two days before I said anything to my mom and I woke her up one morning and told her my commitment letter was here. She was like, ‘Your commitment letter, when did you commit?”
“And I told her like three days ago and she asked me why I didn’t tell her, but she was happy because she loved the coaching staff too. And like I said at my signing, they reminded us of the coaching staff at Dan River and so I said, ‘Why not come here?’”
Carter and Price have not only shared a spot on the Wildcats’ football team during the past four years, but on the hardwood and track as well. Therefore, it’s fitting the two will continue their playing careers together at the collegiate level.
“It feels good because I’m going up there with somebody I’m comfortable with and I know has my back,” Carter said. “I know I’m not up there by myself. I’m up there with one of my closest friends, my best friend and even if I don’t know anybody, I’m going to now [Jorden].”
The two will go down in Dan River history as one of the program’s most explosive duos. According to Price, UVa-Wise fans can expect the same out of the two during the next four years.
“A quiet storm,” Price said succinctly.
All three played for two of the best coaches in program history in current coach Brian Womack and former coach Ferrell Edmunds, meaning the three have learned quite a bit during the past four years and plan on carrying that wisdom with them to their respective programs.
“From Coach [Ferrell], I learned how to get straight to the point. He’s a straight to the point kind of guy and wasn’t going to try to beat around the bush, wasn’t going to try to sugarcoat anything, he was going to get straight to the point,” Carter said. “Then Coach [Womack], he was more of a ‘do it this way’ kind of guy. He’s going to tell you the pros of doing it and the cons of doing it. He will give you all aspects and it’s bound to come true because he knows so much about the game.”
Glass added, “Always, always, always keep God first. Be persistent, have everything you have to do inline. Do everything you can to keep your grades straight, work out every day and be the best person I can be and the best player I can be.”
Price rounded out the questioning by referring to a pregame speech Womack gave before every contest against Appomattox.
“Every time we play Appo, Coach [Womack] would give this same speech and I know it like the back of my hand,” Price said laughing. “He’d talk about how he used to race motorcycles and would beat people with better bikes. So, when other people see the bike he’s racing, they think he’s ready to lose. He’s always the underdog. And going to Dan River and being a team with speed than size, we’re always the underdog.”
“But the games people don’t expect us to win, we win. So, it’s like when everyone around you is doubting you, the people at your table should help you get to where you want to go. So, instead of saying, ‘Yeah bro, I don’t think we’ve got this,’ you realize you’ve got your brothers around you, you’ve got your coaches and you just have to put everything together play by play and you’re going to get the outcome you want.”
In closing, the three had messages they want to send to fans of their perspective programs.
“I’ll bring versatility, hunger, I can play any position that the coaches want me to play and I’ll be hungry to learn any new role they need me to,” Glass said. “That, and they’re going to get a ring out of me.”
Carter concluded by saying, “They’re going to get a show from me and my boy [JP]. Get everything ready because it’s going to be a show. Every game, every night, it’s going to be a show. Get your popcorn and drinks ready.”