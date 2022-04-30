Danville's Curtis Brooks Jr. — a former GW standout — drafted by Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts selected former George Washington basketball and football standout and University of Cincinnati defensive tackle Curtis Brooks Jr. in the sixth round (No. 216 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon.

Brooks became the second defensive tackle selected by the Colts on Day 3 of the draft, joining Missouri State’s Eric Johnson, who was selected in the fifth round (No. 159 overall). Brooks will also join his Cincinnati teammate wide receiver Alec Pierce in Indianapolis as he was selected by Indianapolis in the second round (No. 53 overall).

In his five years as a Bearcat, Brooks recorded 162 tackles (23 for a loss) with 12 sacks in 60 appearances. Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 285 pounds, Brooks had a breakout season for the Bearcats this season, leading the team with 12.5 tackles for a loss and 7.5 sacks on his way to First Team All-American Athletic Conference honors. He also finished with 56 total tackles.

Despite his accolades, Brooks was snubbed and didn’t receive an invitation to this year’s NFL scouting combine. However, three weeks after the combine, Brooks earned an opportunity to work out in front of nearly 100 scouts, general managers and coaches at UC’s annual Pro Day. His 40-yard dash, broad jump, bench press and short shuttle time would’ve ranked him in the Top-5 among defensive tackles at the combine, and his 35.5 inch vertical jump would’ve been 2.5 inches higher than any other player at any other position — earning him the attention of scouts and organizations alike.

Brooks took part in the Bengals annual workout for local prospects and also met with the Chargers, Texans, Ravens and Steelers as well.

Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell described him as a versatile player with great instincts and game IQ and with an unlimited potential to grow as a player.

His NFL Draft Bible profile read: “Curtis Brooks plays with a low pad level constantly leading him to winning leverage battles. Lots of experience and has played in multiple different alignments across the defensive line. Versus the run he is at his best versus outside zone. He shows good lateral range from backside 3 tech. Good overall quickness and lateral agility and plays with solid technique and leverage. Displays very good balance, core strength and shows some great recovery versus double teams.”

Brooks was a standout basketball and football player at GW, posting 82 tackles (15.5 for a loss) and nine sacks as a senior.