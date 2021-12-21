GW football players named to 2021 Class 4 All-State Football Team

The Virginia High School League announced its 2021 Class 4 All-State Football Team Monday afternoon.

In all, 64 players were selected to the two teams at defense and offense with George Washington’s football team filling two of those spots and adding an honorable mention nod.

Senior Ahmad Poole was named to the First Team at defensive line, giving GW its first All-State First Team selection since 2013.

Senior Donavan Howard was named to the Second Team at wide receiver while senior Jakobe Dixon earned an honorable mention nod at tailback. Howard also earned honorable mention honors at defensive back.

Poole was the anchor for a GW defense that gave up slim averages of 19 points and 221.9 yards per game and led the Eagles to their second consecutive Region 4D championship appearance. He led the team in tackles (81), solo tackles (52), sacks (eight) and forced fumbles (eight) while finishing tied with senior Will Daniel with three fumble recoveries. Poole also added five pass deflections and caught a touchdown pass in the Eagles’ Region 4D semifinal matchup against Western Albemarle — a game in which GW surrendered just eight points.

Poole was named the Piedmont District Defensive Player of the Year and Region 4D Defensive Player of the Year as well.

Howard was a jack-of-all-trades for the Eagles this season, serving as defensive back, wide receiver and reserve quarterback over the course of the season. He was named to the Second Team at wide receiver after hauling in team-highs of 43 receptions and 699 yards while finishing second in seven. Howard rushed for three touchdowns, caught one and threw for two in GW’s rout of Orange County in its regional opener.

He also played a big role on the defensive end, recording a team-high eight interceptions and finishing with 25 tackles to earn his defensive honorable mention.

In addition, Howard was selected to the Region 4D First Team at wide receiver and defensive back and picked up First Team defensive Piedmont honors and second on offense.

Dixon finished with team-highs of 154 carries, 1,041 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns while also hauling in 14 passes for an additional 196 yards and three scores — running his totals to a combined 1,237 yards and 20 touchdowns.

The senior was named to the Piedmont and Region 4D First Teams at running back while also earning regional honorable mention honors at defensive back.

Dixon, Howard and Poole were members of a GW program that posted a combined 32-11 record, including a 22-2 mark in Piedmont play, won four consecutive Piedmont titles and made two consecutive appearances to the regional championship game in their four years.

Varina senior Anthony Fisher was named Offensive Player of the Year while King’s Fork senior Kyree Moyston was selected as Defensive Player of the Year. Varina’s Marcus Lewis was named Coach of the Year after leading the Blue Devils to a 12-1 record and first state title with a 28-21 win over Broad Run in the finals.