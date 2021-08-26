GW motivated by strong 2021 spring

Being a vocal leader seems to be the theme amongst the Eagles’ senior leadership, and one Dixon echoed along with Howard.

“I’ve been working on trying to be more of a vocal leader and pushing my teammates to be better and ready to play this year because it’s not going to be simple this year,” Dixon said. “I’ve been pushing them, trying to be a vocal leader.”

While the Eagles are returning more than they lost last season, they still lost 15 key pieces of the puzzle, meaning Byrnes has taken his leadership role at quarterback seriously so far this year, making sure he can coach some of the newcomers up on the offensive end.

“I’ve been working with the coaches because he’s been trying to get me to step into that leadership role with all the seniors leaving last year, so I’ve been trying to voice my motivation before practices because as you know it gets pretty hot on these summer days and some of the players can start complaining because it’s 90-some degrees,” Byrnes said.

“It’s natural, so I’ve been trying to get them to keep their calm and go out and have a good practice because if you practice well, it should show during the games... Never said it would be easy, just worth it”