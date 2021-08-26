GW motivated by strong 2021 spring

Not long after Salem knocked off Lake Taylor in last season’s VHSL Class 4 state title game for its 10th state championship, a G.W.-Danville football parent took to Facebook to share the news.
Accompanying the post was a combination of consolation and motivation as the parent reminded G.W.’s players of how closely they played the Spartans in the Region 4D championship a few weeks earlier — a game that ended with a 35-21 Salem victory, a far cry from the Spartans’ 27-point margin of victory against the Eagles in the 2019 regional semifinal.
While nobody likes losing, G.W.’s close loss to Salem in the region championship game during the spring season let the Eagles know they are on the brink of something special. It's motivation they are carrying with them into this season.
“Seeing how close we were to actually winning the state championship really provides a push for us,” said senior quarterback Jeb Byrnes. “We had a chance to win, so this year, hopefully, we can use that motivation to make it farther than the regional championship and actually make it to the state championship.”
The Eagles finished the spring season 6-2. The 2020 fall season was moved to spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
G.W. is a mainstay in the VHSL playoffs, making 10 straight trips to the postseason, including three trips to the regional semis and one to the finals. The Eagles’ resume, combined with G.W. hanging tough with the eventual Class 4 state champion last season, has senior running back Jakobe Dixon feeling good about the Eagles’ chances.
“It’s definitely been motivating us because we feel like we’re supposed to be there,” Dixon said. “So, it’s motivating us to be better this year and make it there.”
G.W. and Salem entered halftime of last season’s regional championship tied at 14-14 before the Spartans powered past the Eagles in the second half. According to senior wide receiver/strong safety Donavan Howard, G.W. has been focused on closing the door in this year’s preseason camp.
“Just finish... That’s what we’ve been working on,” Howard said. “We kind of came out flat in the second half and that’s why they were able to make that run so we’re working on finishing the game first and second half.”
Senior middle linebacker Ahmad Poole believes G.W.’s loss to Salem has left the Eagles feeling confident about being ready to compete against the best of the best.
“We are ready to go against teams like [Salem] and [Lord Botetourt],” Poole said. “Last year, I think we thought we weren’t ready when we actually were. But we’ve been practicing extra hard, getting ready for teams like that, and I feel like we’re ready to take on anybody.”
It’s a good thing G.W. shares that confidence because the team faces a tough-as-nails schedule out the gate.
No cakewalk, rolling in the deep
While some coaches might pad their teams’ non-district schedule, looking to pick up some early wins and playoff points, G.W. coach Nick Anderson made sure his team’s non-district slate this fall wouldn’t be a cakewalk.
The Eagles open their 2021 fall on the road against perennial power Dinwiddie, and follow with home matchups against Amherst County and rival E.C. Glass. G.W. concludes its non-district slate with a trip down to Fort Mill, South Carolina, for a contest against Nation Ford.
All of this comes on the heels of preseason scrimmages against Heritage and William Fleming (benefit game).
However, in the words of Adele, the Eagles will be “rolling in the deep,” as they return 15 seniors, including 10 big pieces of last season’s squad that made the program’s first regional title game appearance in nearly a decade.
G.W. has used the experience to its benefit over the opening weeks of preseason camp.
“I go full speed every drill so they can get better, and I can get better," Poole said. "Then I’ve been very vocal about stepping up as a leader, it’s been leading by example."
Howard has been doing his part by stepping into the role of teacher to the younger guys.
“Just making sure they know where they’re at and where they’re supposed to be on the field and being vocal and letting them know what they’re doing right and wrong,” Howard said.
Being a vocal leader seems to be the theme amongst the Eagles’ senior leadership, and one Dixon echoed along with Howard.
“I’ve been working on trying to be more of a vocal leader and pushing my teammates to be better and ready to play this year because it’s not going to be simple this year,” Dixon said. “I’ve been pushing them, trying to be a vocal leader.”
While the Eagles are returning more than they lost last season, they still lost 15 key pieces of the puzzle, meaning Byrnes has taken his leadership role at quarterback seriously so far this year, making sure he can coach some of the newcomers up on the offensive end.
“I’ve been working with the coaches because he’s been trying to get me to step into that leadership role with all the seniors leaving last year, so I’ve been trying to voice my motivation before practices because as you know it gets pretty hot on these summer days and some of the players can start complaining because it’s 90-some degrees,” Byrnes said.
“It’s natural, so I’ve been trying to get them to keep their calm and go out and have a good practice because if you practice well, it should show during the games... Never said it would be easy, just worth it”
Dr. Seuss is quoted as saying, “If you get a chance take it. If it changes your life, let it. Nobody said it would be easy, they just promised it would be worth it.”
It’s a saying G.W. is taking to heart during its preseason camp, knowing the team's tough schedule will prep them for the playoffs.
“It’s going to be a big boost for us,” Byrnes said. “It’s going to show us that higher competition we’ll see when we get to the playoffs in late November.”
Poole concurred, saying, “It’s going to make us real good this year because we’ll be used to facing good teams by the time we get to the playoffs. It should get us right, it’s going to get us better, especially when we play William Fleming. It’ll get us ready for the playoffs.”
Multiple themes
Any good story needs multiple sub-plots and themes. While the Eagles aren’t looking to write the next great American novel, they have been operating under various mantras during this year’s preseason camp.
“Just grind hard and keep getting better. That’s all the theme has really been,” Dixon said. “Keep it moving, get better.”
G.W.’s roster is comprised of 35 players, a pale number considering the 62 the Eagles fielded last season. While some players and coaches would be concerned about the decrease, Howard has seen G.W. become determined to make it a moot point during the Eagles’ camp.
“Numbers,” Howard said. “We’re not really the biggest of teams, number and size wise, so we’re really trying to turn that into our strong point this year.”
Byrnes cited a mix of confidence, excitement, and humility.
“We’re all pumped,” Byrnes said. “We think we have a pretty good team, all the skill guys and a big line this year, so we think we might have a chance. Not to toot our own horns, but we’re really expecting the best this year.”
Every good story has a message as well, and the Eagles have an array of messages they’d like to give to fans with the regular season set to begin.
“I think we have a really good team,” Byrnes said. “We’re not trying to be too confident or anything, but I hope we can show out for the fans. We missed seeing you guys last year so I hope you guys come out and support.”
Dixon added, “Be on the lookout, for real, because we aren’t coming to play this year. We’re trying to be much better than last year. We only lost two games last season so this should be a big season for us.”
Howard wanted fans to know they should expect variety in G.W.’s playbook this season.
“A lot of different things, mixing the playbook up,” Howard said. “There’s going to be a lot of passes and screens. We’re fast this year so we’re going to use that.”
Poole told fans to expect a team chock full of grit and talent.
“Don’t underestimate us this year,” he said. “We might be a small group, small in numbers, but we’ve got talent, we’ve got heart and we’re going to out there and play.”
Key pieces
G.W. has always been a team predicated on smash-mouth football. Expect the same this year as the Eagles return Dixon, who rushed for 945 yards and five touchdowns on 49 carries during the shortened spring season. The upcoming senior turned in a hat trick in touchdowns in G.W.’s contest against Halifax County, scoring on runs of 32 and 20 yards, while also throwing in a 74-yard interception return TD for good measure.
Byrnes will orchestrate the offense when the Eagles aren’t running the ball, and the team is in good hands with his arm. The upcoming senior threw for 1,257 yards and eight scores last season, while completing 55.1 percent of his passes.
Howard and fellow senior Jalen Pratt will be Byrnes’ favorite targets when he goes to the air this season. Howard pulled down 20 receptions for 335 yards and a touchdown last season, while Spratt recorded 77 yards on just nine receptions.
On the defensive end, G.W. will be led by Poole who recorded a team-high six sacks last season. Howard will be a weapon in the secondary for the Eagles after finishing tied for the team lead in interceptions last season.
The Eagles were scheduled to open the season on Friday at Dinwiddie High School, but the team is in quarantine due to a COVID-19 positive test.
Instead of GW opening its season Friday against Dinwiddie, it will now open its 2021 season with a home matchup against Seminole District rival Amherst County at 7 p.m. on Sept. 3.
The Eagles are scheduled to follow with a non-district matchup against Seminole rival EC Glass on Sept. 10 before making a road trip to Fort Mill, South Carolina, for a matchup against Nation Ford on Sept. 17.
GW will make up its game with Dinwiddie on Sept. 21 when the Generals will host the Eagles at 7 p.m.