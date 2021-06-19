'It’s a dream come true for them' as three GW players ink collegiate letters of intent

Family affair

Out of that uncertainty, though, came a tight-knit bond that was apparent walking the sidelines during GW’s games this season. Players celebrated every accomplishment together and picked each other up after missed plays or botched assignments. In the words of Sly and the Family Stone, “It was a family affair.

Given that tightness, it’s not a surprise Hairston, Jackson and Strange got a kick out of signing their letters together.

“I’m feeling good, man,” Hairston said. “Glad to be with my guys one more time and glad to see them succeed and I can’t wait to see what we do and where we are in four years.”

Jackson added, “It’s awesome, honestly. We honestly didn’t know whether we were going to get a season or anything so just having a season at all and having a signing like this will all of us together, it’s a blessing, honestly.”

For Strange, the moment served as a trip down memory lane.