'It’s a dream come true for them' as three GW players ink collegiate letters of intent

George Washington football seniors Sha’Kobe Hairston, George Jackson and Jalen Strange are used to hearing their names called out the loud speaker on Friday nights.
Starting in September, the trio will have to get used to hearing their names on Saturdays as they inked their collegiate letters of intent last month outside GW’s auditorium.
Hairston, a true utility guy, signed his letter of intent to play postgraduate ball at AHOP Christian Leadership Academy in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, while Jackson, an offensive lineman, signed with Old Dominion Athletic Conference stalwart Hampden-Sydney College and Strange inked his letter of intent to Virginia State University in Petersburg.
GW head coach Nick Anderson has attended quite a few signings in his seven years at the helm of the Eagles’ program. However, the uncertainty the three faced over the past year-and-a-half made this signing a bit more special.
“Man, I’m so excited for these guys,” Anderson said. “When you start with the possibility of not even having a season for the seniors and go to having a season, even though it was abbreviated, to them now sitting up here, signing their letters of intent, moving on, getting the academic piece, while still getting to play football, it’s a dream come true for them and it’s all come full circle and it gives me chills and goosebumps just standing here talking about it and I’m so proud of them.”
Family affair
Out of that uncertainty, though, came a tight-knit bond that was apparent walking the sidelines during GW’s games this season. Players celebrated every accomplishment together and picked each other up after missed plays or botched assignments. In the words of Sly and the Family Stone, “It was a family affair.
Given that tightness, it’s not a surprise Hairston, Jackson and Strange got a kick out of signing their letters together.
“I’m feeling good, man,” Hairston said. “Glad to be with my guys one more time and glad to see them succeed and I can’t wait to see what we do and where we are in four years.”
Jackson added, “It’s awesome, honestly. We honestly didn’t know whether we were going to get a season or anything so just having a season at all and having a signing like this will all of us together, it’s a blessing, honestly.”
For Strange, the moment served as a trip down memory lane.
“Sharing the stage with them is awesome,” Strange said. “We’ve been doing this since we were little and I remember [Sha’Kobe] and I used to go at it. We used to be on different teams and we were the best two linemen in city league and look where we’re at now. I love being part of this with my brothers who are going to the next level and doing something special like me.”
Location, location, location
Jackson recalled being at home with his parents when Hampden-Sydney’s coaching staff reached out with the news.
“When they first told me I had a spot on the team, I was really excited,” Jackson said. “It was just a text and I’m pretty sure I was at home with my parents and we just started talking about it and honestly I felt like it was good choice and I feel like I’ve known that for a while so I’m excited to keep it going.”
Like any teenager, Strange likes gaming, so it’s no surprise his signing story would involve a gaming console.
“When I got the news, I was in my room playing a game,” Strange recalled laughing. “My mom called me into the other room and she was on the phone with head coach [Reggie Barlow] and I talked with him for a bit and I closed recruiting and everything. Shut everything down.”
AHOP’s postgraduate program fit right into Hairston’s plans.
“I was really excited because I had always planned on going to prep school and seeing if I could get better so when they contacted me, it just clicked and I knew that’s where I was supposed to be,” Hairston said.
Reasoning behind their decisions
Strange is joining a Virginia State program coached by NFL veteran and Super Bowl XXXXVII champion Reggie Barlow. The Trojans have gone a combined 60–37 over Barlow’s eight-year tenure, including the 2017 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association championship.
Virginia State’s success, combined with the chance to play for Barlow, made Strange’s decision a no-brainer.
“I know they’re a winning program, they’re in the CIAA and they are a powerhouse,” Strange said. “Coach [Barlow] was in the league and he’s a great leader and he can help me be a great leader. I love the atmosphere and will love to be a Trojan.”
For Jackson, Hampden-Syndey’s game-day atmosphere was more than enough to swing his decision.
“It was the environment on game day, it’s amazing there,” Jackson said. “One of the largest attendances in D-III football and I’m excited about that. The team, when I hung out with them, was great, so just the overall atmosphere. It’s a great place to be.”
What they’ll bring
All three learned a lot about life both on and off the field in their time spent under the tutelage of Anderson and his coaching staff and each of them plan on bringing that wisdom to their perspective programs.
“Definitely a good work ethic,” Jackson said. “On the team, it’s every day, all throughout the summer, even when it’s hot, even when it’s not always fun so I think work ethic and leadership is what being a three-year starter on this team has taught me.”
Hairston added, “Man, honestly, everything. I’m like a sponge. I soaked in everything they told me from my freshman year to now. They’re some great coaches and I don’t think I’ll have a group of coaches like that again. They taught me a lot.”
Message to the fans
“Man, ya’ll are going to get a Swiss Army knife and a ring, that’s what I have to tell them,” Hairston said with a laugh.
“Just be ready, stay excited,” Jackson said. “It’s going to be a fun experience and I’m ready.”
“You guys are going to be getting a dog,” Strange said. “You’re getting a leader, somebody that’s ready to work his tail off, do whatever I need to do to be great and show what I’m made of and what I can do to hear my name called on Saturdays.”
Anderson had a message of his own, letting fans of each school know they were getting lunch pail guys.
“A lot of hard work,” Anderson said. “I think that’s why they’re a testament to going where they’re all going. These guys weren’t afraid to work when things were shut down and we couldn’t do things with them, but there were others places that were open and those guys never took no for an answer and worked extremely hard so they wouldn’t lose out on this. So, they’re going to bring a lot of hard work, character and they’re great leaders.”