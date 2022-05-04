 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
NFL

'It’s just not me feeling like I’ve made it, but we’ve all made it,' Danville's Curtis Brooks Jr. says after NFL Draft

  • 0
Curtis Brooks

Cincinnati defensive lineman Curtis Brooks yells after sacking SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai in November. Brooks was drafted in the sixth round by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2022 NFL Draft.

 Associated Press file

As the rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft burned away, Curtis Brooks Jr. and his parents, Curtis Sr. and Sylvia, along with his sister, Curtasja, sat on the edge of their seats.

The names kept rolling by and players kept getting their jerseys, but Brooks’ family had yet to hear his name called and they were getting a bit antsy.

It wasn’t that they didn’t have faith; it was they had expected to hear his named called Friday night and it was now Saturday.

That faith paid off a few hours later as Brooks Jr. — a George Washington High School graduate — received a call from Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard informing him the Colts had drafted him in the sixth round as the No. 216 overall pick.

“It felt really great, definitely a huge milestone in my life,” Brooks Jr. said. “I’m just very happy and blessed to be at this point.”

Being surrounded by his family, those who helped him get to this point, gave validation to the old adage, “it takes a village.”

People are also reading…

AAC Championship Football

Cincinnati defensive lineman Curtis Brooks (92) celebrates with teammates during the second half of the American Athletic Conference championship against Houston in December 2021 in Cincinnati. Brooks graduated from George Washington High School.

“It was everything, me getting drafted, it’s just not me feeling like I’ve made it, but we’ve all made it,” Brooks Jr. said. “We put in long hours, whenever I hurt, they hurt, so I feel like we’ve all crossed the finish line together.”

For his dad, Curtis Sr., it was a moment he would’ve liked to see come a little sooner.

“At the time it was more anticipation because it didn’t seem like it was coming,” he said with a laugh. “You’ve been watching this thing for three days, it’s getting late, we’re tired, then your emotions swing back because it’s like ‘oh wow, they took him,’ and it’s exciting but at one point we were getting frustrated because it seemed like it was taking forever or it might not even happen. We were expecting Friday. We weren’t expecting it to take as long as it did.”

“We were definitely relieved and very excited,” Sylvia said laughing. “We had started to get a little discouraged but we were trusting in God and knew things would play out like he wanted them to.”

Houston Cincinnati Football

Cincinnati defensive lineman Curtis Brooks celebrates after sacking Houston quarterback Clayton Tune during the second half of an American Athletic Conference championship game in December 2021 in Cincinnati.

The camp

When Brooks enters the Colts’ camp in the next week-and-a-half, he’ll have a bit of a chip on his shoulder.

Brooks played a starring role in the Bearcats’ run to the college football playoffs this past season, recording 57 tackles (33 solo), 12.5 tackles for a loss, 7.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 13 starts, also earning first-team All-American Athletic Conference honors.

Despite his accolades and the fact he stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 287 pounds, Brooks wasn’t invited to the 2022 NFL Combine.

However, three weeks after the combine, Brooks was invited to work out in front of nearly 100 scouts, GMs and coaches at Cincinnati’s annual Pro Day and he took advantage of the opportunity. His 40-yard dash, broad jump, bench press and short shuttle time would have ranked among the top five defensive tackles at the combine and his 35.5-inch vertical jump would have been 2.5 inches higher than any other player at his position.

“Everything happens for a reason and I won’t forget going into camp how they snubbed me,” he said. “There’s definitely a satisfaction out of being drafted and not being a combine draft pick especially considering there were some combine guys there that didn’t get drafted but I’m definitely blessed and glad to be here, but I definitely feel like I would’ve gone a bit earlier if I had that combine invite.”

In a bit of an ironic twist, Brooks didn’t play football his freshman and sophomore years at GW, choosing to focus on basketball instead. However, the gridiron kept calling his name and after receiving an invitation from current GW coach Nick Anderson, he decided to don the Eagles’ blue and silver.

A choice that’s now paying huge dividends.

“The decision to get back into football, I couldn’t see it working out any better for me than it has right now,” Brooks Jr. said with a laugh.

Curtis Brooks

Curtis Brooks Jr. poses for a picture after senior day ceremonies last fall. Brooks led Cincinnati this past season with 7.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for a loss. 

The evolution

Curtis Sr. remembers his son’s evolution from high school to now.

“At first, when he was in high school, he just wanted a football scholarship. I said, ‘OK, let’s try to get one,’ so he did, then he went to Cincinnati, then it was to play, then it was to start, then it was to get invited to team, then it was to get drafted, so he set a goal for himself every step of the way,” he recalled.

“He always sets goals for himself and he’s always accomplished what he’s set out to do. He set out to get drafted, focused on it and that goal came true for him.”

When he takes the field this fall, Brooks Jr. will join a fraternity of current NFL players from the area that includes Terrell, Tremaine and Trey Edmunds and Juan Thornhill.

Brooks Jr. understands being a member of the fraternity now means he’s a role model for all area football players and he had a message to pass along.

“It’s possible,” he said. “You keep your focus, grind hard, work hard, anything is possible. You can reach any milestone, no milestone is unreachable, you can do it too.”

Sylvia and Curtis Sr. had messages as well.

“Believe in yourself, believe in yourself and put work into that belief. Don’t let anybody discourage you to who you know you are,” she said. “And if they do, forgive them for doing it and show them in the best way possible. It’s not going to be easy, but it will be worth it. Stay the course. You might get discouraged, but don’t quit. Just keep going. It makes it so much sweeter when you get to where you want to be.”

Curtis Sr. concluded, saying, “The thing I always told my son, the only thing we want you to do is chase your dream. Chase whatever dream you have and don’t let it die easily. If it dies, you fight it every step of the way, don’t let it die easy. Fight for your dream, chase it as long as you can. Life is short, try to accomplish what you want to accomplish.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Steelers decline 5th-year option on LB Devin Bush

Steelers decline 5th-year option on LB Devin Bush

Devin Bush will be playing for his job in 2022. The Pittsburgh Steelers have declined the fifth-year option on the inside linebacker, meaning he can become a free agent next spring. Pittsburgh traded up in the first round of the 2019 draft to take Bush with the 10th overall pick. Bush played well as a rookie but hit a setback when he tore the ACL in his left knee against Cleveland in October 2020. He returned in time to start the 2021 season but saw his playing time fluctuate. 

NFL Draft: Defense 1st, then offense, with receivers a focal point

NFL Draft: Defense 1st, then offense, with receivers a focal point

In an NFL draft focused early on stoppers, it was the goers — wide receivers — who stole the spotlight Thursday night. Not simply prospects, either. Yes, the first five selections came on the defensive side of the ball, including edge rushers Travon Walker of national champion Georgia to Jacksonville and Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan to Detroit at Nos. 1 and 2. It was the first time in 31 years that no player on offense went in the opening five picks. So, naturally, the next five choices were on offense. And those kept coming: right through No. 12. And the theme throughout the first 20 picks was to get guys who could catch the ball — including Philadelphia acquiring standout A.J. Brown from the Titans, and Arizona getting veteran Marquise Brown from the Ravens.

2022 NFL Draft l Day 2 ends with yet another receiver picked

2022 NFL Draft l Day 2 ends with yet another receiver picked

The second day of the NFL draft ended appropriately with another wide receiver being selected. The San Francisco 49ers selected speedster Danny Gray from SMU with the last pick of the third round, No. 105 overall. Through three rounds, 17 receivers were selected, more than any other position. The third round also produced a mini-run on quarterbacks after none were selected in Round 2 and only one went off the board in the first round Thursday night.

Draft Day 3: Kickers and running backs take NFL spotlight

Draft Day 3: Kickers and running backs take NFL spotlight

In Las Vegas, which bills itself as the “Entertainment Capital of the World,” an NFL draft bereft of star quarterback prospects wouldn’t seem a fit. It didn’t matter, though, because as personnel people throughout the league predicted, the 2022 crop was so deep that even in the final four rounds, there were plenty of highlights. They didn’t include the passers very much, but such was the quality of QBs. Running backs and kickers — kickers? — were more of a focus for much of Day 3 on Saturday.

Giants take DL Thibodeaux and OT Neal with 5th, 7th picks

Giants take DL Thibodeaux and OT Neal with 5th, 7th picks

The New York Giants filled their two biggest needs in the first round, taking edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon and tackle Evan Neal with the No. 5 and 7 overall picks. The Giants had plenty of needs coming in, but the offensive line and putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks were the top two. If there was anything surprising it was the order in which the players were selected. The Giants had a bigger need at tackle than a pass rusher but there was an early run on defensive players so Schoen took Thibodeaux at No. 5.

Watch Now: Related Video

Freestyle skiers let loose with flares in incredible display of skill and color

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert