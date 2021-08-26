Motivation builds from heartbreak for Dan River Wildcats

RINGGOLD — Dan River’s spring season ended in heartbreak back in April.
The Wildcats suffered a 23-21 loss to Glenvar in the Region 2C semifinals after Glenvar scored the game-winning field goal in the final seconds.
Fast forward four months later, the Wildcats put the loss behind in past but they never forgot the feeling of losing in that situation. According to Dan River Wildcats head coach Brian Womack, they are using that as a motivational point this season to get better as a team.
“Of course, we use that loss as motivation,” Womack said. “It’s devastating when you get to the point of dominating the first half and then fall apart in the second half. We are working on our running game this year and that’s our number one focus as of right now.
“You can expect a more balanced attack this year,” he continued. “We concentrated on our offensive line this year and we are bringing in a new coach in Jake Waltman, who used to play at Cornell for four years. He has taken our offensive line into a new direction. They understand the blocking scheme.”
Dan River traveled up to Lynchburg on Aug. 14 to take on the LCA Bulldogs for their first scrimmage. Womack said he believes the Wildcats’ offensive line held up well against the Bulldogs, considering that LCA has multiple players being looked at by major D1 schools. Womack also mentioned once his team made a few adjustments, that his players started to build up confidence.
“I honestly think this is probably one of the biggest and better lines we had in years,” Womack said, in regards of his lineman.
The saying “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” can be applied to the Dan River’s defensive approach this fall. But it will be a learning curve for the newer guys to get on board with the plan.
“We are going to have the same style of defense, but it’s going to be a big challenge because we are only returning three starters,” Womack said. “We have eight new guys on the defense side of the football. It’s going to be different. They’re young.”
Womack said that there isn’t a particular game he looks forward to because he has the same approach every Friday night.
“I look forward to every game and I treat every game the same no matter who it is,” Womack said.
Dan River will open their season on the road versus the Tunstall Trojans at Tunstall in a non-district game.
They will play their first home game on Sept. 10 verses Bassett. The Wildcats will have to wait until Sept. 24 for their first Dogwood District matchup of the season, facing Appomattox on the road. All game times this year for Dan River will be at 7 p.m.