Motivation builds from heartbreak for Dan River Wildcats

RINGGOLD — Dan River’s spring season ended in heartbreak back in April.

The Wildcats suffered a 23-21 loss to Glenvar in the Region 2C semifinals after Glenvar scored the game-winning field goal in the final seconds.

Fast forward four months later, the Wildcats put the loss behind in past but they never forgot the feeling of losing in that situation. According to Dan River Wildcats head coach Brian Womack, they are using that as a motivational point this season to get better as a team.

“Of course, we use that loss as motivation,” Womack said. “It’s devastating when you get to the point of dominating the first half and then fall apart in the second half. We are working on our running game this year and that’s our number one focus as of right now.

“You can expect a more balanced attack this year,” he continued. “We concentrated on our offensive line this year and we are bringing in a new coach in Jake Waltman, who used to play at Cornell for four years. He has taken our offensive line into a new direction. They understand the blocking scheme.”