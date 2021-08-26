Tunstall ready to turn heads

The Trojans have been using their veteran leaders to coach up the newcomers and get them up to speed.

“They’ve been pushing us to get better,” said Pool. “A couple of the sophomores and juniors are stepping up in leadership roles and we’re really helping each other get better.”

Hairston concurred and added, “I feel like me being experienced with the offense and being here three years, I can take people and show them what they need to do to put us in better position to win and hopefully bring home a state championship.”

The senior also commented on the stress the upperclassmen are taking off Hunsicker and his staff.

“We’re out here coaching them up, trying to take a lot of stress off the coaches because if we teach them, they don’t have to reheat it and everybody knows the offense really good,” Hairston said. “They’re learning and getting better every day.”

There’s the old saying, “Leaders don’t lead by telling others what to do. They lead by showing others what to do, by setting a good example themselves.”

It’s an adage Gibson is familiar with and has been taking to heart this season.