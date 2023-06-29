The Pittsylvania County Sports Hall of Fame inducted its ninth class in a ceremony Sunday at the Pittsylvania County Community Center.

Former Chatham and Averett volleyball standout Paige Echols, Dan River multi-sport athletes and NFL players Terrell Edmunds, Tremaine Edmunds and Trey Edmunds, former Tunstall softball coach Caine DeVivi, former high school basketball standout Anthony Parrish, race car driver Timothy Peters, athletic trainer Aaron Taylor and former high school basketball standout Ramsey Yeatts were all inducted into the class.

Jesse Meadows and Gary Sr., Gary Jr., Harry and Brooke Pickeral were given the Hampton Wilkins Spirit Award for their dedication to Pittsylvania County Youth Sports.

Echols was selected to the All-Dogwood District first team as a senior. She went on to play four years at Averett where she finished fourth all time in program history with 1,771 career digs and compiled 210 service aces.

Echols also became the university’s first two-time Academic All-American selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America when she was named to the All-America second team in 2011 and first team in 2012 after being named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District first team both years.

In addition, she was the 2011-12 USA South Conference Don Scalf Award recipient and 2011-12 Averett Female Student-Athlete of the Year. A four-time USA South Academic All-Conference and three-time Virginia Sports Information Directors Academic All-State selection, she earned USA South honorable mention and third-team honors, as well as VaSID All-State second-team recognition.

Lastly, she earned a spot on the 2011 USA South all-tournament team and was selected to the USA South’s 50th Anniversary Volleyball Team in 2013. As a coach at Chatham, she was selected as conference Coach of the Year and coached two Dogwood District championship teams, the first and second in school history.

Terrell Edmunds was a football, basketball, and track and field standout at Dan River. He won four state track titles and was a member of the 2014 Dan River boys basketball team that won the program’s first Class 2 state title.

On the gridiron, he played both ways as a running back and defensive back during his four-year career. For his efforts, he was inducted into the Dan River High School Hall of Fame.

Edmunds went on to play defensive back at Virginia Tech where he served as a captain and was named to the 2017 All-ACC third team, was named to the 2016 All-ACC honorable mention squad and was voted to the 2016 All-ACC team. Edmunds was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first-round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year.

Like his brother, Tremaine Edmunds was a football, basketball, and track and field standout at Dan River. He won state titles in basketball and track was named as the Male Student-Athlete of the Year and was inducted into the Dan River High School Sports Hall of Fame.

He went on to play college football at Virginia Tech where he was named to the 2016 All-ACC second team, was a 2017 Butkus Award finalist, a 2017 All-ACC first-team selection and 2017 All-American third-team pick. Edmunds was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

In that time, he has been named to two Pro Bowl teams and team captain in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. In March, he signed a four-year deal with the Chicago Bears worth $72 million, including $50 guaranteed, making it the largest deal for an inside linebacker in the NFL.

Trey Edmunds was a football, basketball, and track and field standout at Dan River. He was named a Parade All-American running back in 2011 and was a track and field state champion. Edmunds was also named the Male Student-Athlete of the Year and is a member of the Dan River High School Athletics Hall of Fame.

He went on to play at Virginia Tech where he graduated in three years and transferred to Maryland. In 2017, he signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent and went with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a running back in 2018. Currently a free agent, Edmunds is working on several projects and is a motivational speaker.

DeVivi won the first and only state wrestling title at Tunstall in 1992. He went on to wrestle at Campbell before his career was cut short by injuries. After graduating from Longwood , he came home and taught at GW, Magna Vista and Tunstall for 21 years before retiring this year.

DeVivi coached baseball, softball, wrestling, football and golf at Tunstall where he won two Piedmont District wrestling titles. Upon retiring, the late Roger Cook — the father of Tunstall’s softball program — recruited DeVivi to become the program’s second head coach. In the 11 seasons he was at the helm, DeVivi posted a 126-85 record, won three Piedmont District titles and led the squad to a pair of appearances in the regional semifinals.

Parrish was a 1978 graduate of Tunstall where he was a standout on the basketball team. In his four years, Parrish scored more than 1,800 points and was named the 1976 Piedmont District Player of the Year. Upon graduating, he attended High Point University on a basketball scholarship. After finishing at High Point, Parrish returned home and began work as a lieutenant and administrator in the Correctional System, turning his attention to the Juvenile Court System where he worked with at-risk youth in the county and city, encouraging and redirecting their lives.

Peters made his NASCAR debut in 2005 in the Craftsman Truck Series with Bobby Hamilton Racing. In 2008, he began driving the No. 17 for Premier Racing, a team he co-owned. Peters won his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race in 2009 for Red Horse Racing at Martinsville Speedway.

In 2010, he won the season opener at storied Daytona International Speedway and scored 12 top-10 finishes along with his third career win at the final race of the campaign at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis. Peters also finished the 2011 season fifth in points. In 2022, Peters was presented a resolution from the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors for his racing accomplishments after a 34-year racing career.

Taylor has provided sports medicine services to all four Pittsylvania County high schools for 19 years. He’s served as president of the S.P.O.R.T. Foundation since 2004, a nonprofit group that helps provide funding and assistance for the Sports Medicine Outreach Program to Pittsylvania County and Danville school athletic programs.

With his supervision and care, Taylor has helped relieve some of the liability issues coaches are constantly faced with. He was also instrumental in saving the life of a basketball referee at a Chatham High School game. The referee suffered a heart attack and wasn’t breathing, but Taylor and his crew worked on the referee for 11 minutes until he was revived and transported to the hospital.

Yeatts was a basketball standout at Gretna where he was named Seminole District Player of the Year along with receiving all-region and all-state nods. He went on to play at James Madison and Bridgewater College.

While at Bridgewater, he was named ODAC Player of the Year and holds multiple ODAC all-time records and multiple individual and team records. He’s also coached Twin Springs youth basketball along with Chatham youth league baseball.

Yeatts served on the board of directors and as treasurer for the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce. He also served on with board of the Dan River Region Association of Realtors, where he was president.

His community service efforts include serving as chairman for a golf tournament that raises funds for six local nonprofits and on the United Way Board of Directors.