Hargrave head basketball coach Lee Martin accepts position at Ohio University

Martin has been the head coach at Hargrave since 2017. Before that, he was the associate head coach and an assistant coach for two years each. In three seasons as head coach, Martin’s teams amassed a 113-12 record and finished in the top four of the final national poll each season. In his seven-year tenure at Hargrave, he helped 69 players continue on to play Division I basketball, and 28 of those came while head coach.