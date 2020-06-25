Hargrave head basketball coach Lee Martin accepts position at Ohio University

Hargrave Military Academy head basketball coach Lee Martin has accepted a position as an assistant men’s basketball coach at Ohio University, per a release.
Martin has been the head coach at Hargrave since 2017. Before that, he was the associate head coach and an assistant coach for two years each. In three seasons as head coach, Martin’s teams amassed a 113-12 record and finished in the top four of the final national poll each season. In his seven-year tenure at Hargrave, he helped 69 players continue on to play Division I basketball, and 28 of those came while head coach.
At Ohio University, Martin will serve on the staff of head coach Jeff Boals alongside two other former assistant coaches in the Hargrave basketball program: Lamar Thornton (2015-16) and Jake Ness (2015-17).
Former Hargrave Athletic Director Thomas Messinger has been selected to lead the program’s postgraduate team during the upcoming season.
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
