Westover girls rout Faith Christian to reach quarterfinals

Westover Christian Academy’s varsity girls basketball team advanced to the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics state quarterfinals with a 61-23 win over Faith Christian School in Roanoke on Friday.

The game started a little slow and cold, but senior Hannah Motley put the Bulldogs on the board with a layup and kickstarted the offense. The defensive press for the Bulldogs caused several turnovers for the Warriors that would result in points for Westover.

The first quarter ended with Westover up 17-6. The second quarter belonged to the Bulldogs, outscoring the Warriors 17-10 and going into halftime up by 18.

The Bulldogs came out of halftime in a player-to-player defense, but returned to their zone defense that was successful in the first half. The entire second half solely belonged to the Bulldogs and they were able to hold the Warriors to only 7 points.

Every Bulldog player scored Friday. Senior Lanie Crumpton scored a career-high 14 points and recorded her first ever double-double with 10 steals while adding seven rebounds. Emily Evans had 16 points, six rebounds and six steals. Brooke Barrington scored a career-high eight points and senior Hannah Motley recorded eight points as well. Lauren White added six points and Chloe’ Smith had four. Erin Saunders, Madison Hodges and Addy Nelson all had two apiece.

The Bulldogs will travel to Staunton on Tuesday to play Grace Christian School in the state quarterfinals.

— Special to the Register & Bee

WCA boys surge to 2nd straight South Region title game

Westover Christian Academy’s varsity boys basketball team dismantled Faith Christian School in Roanoke 60-32 on Friday to advance to the South Region final for the second straight year.

Westover jumped out to a 9-0 lead and then surged to a 18-9 lead by the end of the quarter behind a pair of 3-pointers, one by Alex Boaz and one by Aaron Salmon.

Josh Lewis hit Brayden Bortz for a lob at the buzzer of the first quarter.

WCA proceeded to go on a 16-4 run in the second quarter behind two 3-pointers from Tyler Hughes, who just came out of concussion protocol Thursday. Aaron Salmon hit a layup and Josh Lewis finished the half with 11 points.

Isaac Von Eime was in foul trouble most of the half.

The score at halftime was 34-13 in favor of the Bulldogs.

In the third quarter, WCA blew the doors off with a 24-12 frame, at one point leading by 35 points. The score was 58-25 at the end of the third.

Boaz and Keely Bettendorf both splashed 3-pointers and Lewis and Von Eime combined for an 18-point explosion in the quarter.

WCA ran out the fourth quarter with the help of a running clock. Faith outscored the Bulldogs 7-2 in the fourth, but it was of little help.

The senior-driven team took care of business to reach the South Region final for the second straight year. WCA was set to face Roanoke Valley Christian School on Saturday.

Lewis had 22 points, Von Eime had 11, Hughes had eight, Salmon had six, Bortz added four and Keeley had three.

WCA is 17-8, 13-0 in Virginia Association of Christian Athletics play.

— Special to the Register & Bee