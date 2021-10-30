28-10 victory over Magna Vista marks GW's consecutive unbeaten season in Piedmont play

Dixon made sure the score line didn’t stay like that for long, capping off a long GW drive with a touchdown run on an option to the left that knotted the score at 7-7 at the start of the second quarter. The Eagles picked up a pair of crucial fourth-down conversions on their way to the score.

It was all GW from there as Dixon’s 52-yard rushing score gave the Eagles a 14-7 lead and marked the beginning of 28 consecutive points that helped GW put the game in the bag.

Facing another fourth down, senior quarterback Jeb Byrnes dropped back and found senior Jalen Spratt for a 14-yard touchdown pass that gave the Eagles a 21-7 lead heading into the break.

After a shaky first half, GW’s offense came out strong in the second half, moving the ball 45 yards downfield. Dixon started the drive with a 15-yard run and followed with a 26-yard reception that moved the ball down to the Magna Vista 19-yard line. Senior Donavan Howard hauled in an 11-yard pass to move the ball down to the Warriors’ 8-yard line.