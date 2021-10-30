28-10 victory over Magna Vista marks GW's consecutive unbeaten season in Piedmont play

RIDGEWAY — It’s a shame George Washington senior running back Jakobe Dixon couldn’t have played his final regular-season game in front of a raucous GW crowd at J.T. Christopher Stadium.
On a night where the Eagles’ offense was a bit sluggish in the rain, Dixon would have given fans plenty to cheer for as he rushed for a career-high 206 yards and two scores in GW’s 28-10 victory over Magna Vista in Piedmont District action Friday night.
The win, coming in the regular-season finale for GW, marked the Eagles’ fifth consecutive unbeaten season in Piedmont play.
Despite the three-score win, GW (7-1, 5-0 Piedmont) found itself in an unusual position against Magna Vista, trailing by a score early on after the Warriors landed the first blow on Justin Preston’s 44-yard touchdown reception.
Playing on a sloppy field with a stiff driving wind, Magna Vista (4-5, 2-3) used its defense to take the early lead. The Warriors’ defense appeared to have recovered a fumble, but after an official timeout, it was ruled the Eagles had maintained possession. In the end, the call didn’t matter as Magna Vista’s defense picked off a pass to end GW’s first drive.
The Warriors’ offense thanked their defense’s efforts with a 44-yard touchdown reception from senior Justin Preston that gave Magna Vista a 7-0 lead midway through the opening period.
Dixon made sure the score line didn’t stay like that for long, capping off a long GW drive with a touchdown run on an option to the left that knotted the score at 7-7 at the start of the second quarter. The Eagles picked up a pair of crucial fourth-down conversions on their way to the score.
It was all GW from there as Dixon’s 52-yard rushing score gave the Eagles a 14-7 lead and marked the beginning of 28 consecutive points that helped GW put the game in the bag.
Facing another fourth down, senior quarterback Jeb Byrnes dropped back and found senior Jalen Spratt for a 14-yard touchdown pass that gave the Eagles a 21-7 lead heading into the break.
After a shaky first half, GW’s offense came out strong in the second half, moving the ball 45 yards downfield. Dixon started the drive with a 15-yard run and followed with a 26-yard reception that moved the ball down to the Magna Vista 19-yard line. Senior Donavan Howard hauled in an 11-yard pass to move the ball down to the Warriors’ 8-yard line.
Sophomore Elijah Bridges punched the ball into the end zone on the next play, but the score was called back due to an Eagles’ penalty. Dixon’s run moved the ball down to the 6-yard line, but the Warriors’ defense stood tall, stopping Byrnes’ run on the goal line to force a turnover on downs with 4:25 left in the third quarter.
GW’s defense didn’t flinch on Magna Vista’s ensuing possession, forcing a punt, and Byrnes made sure history didn’t repeat itself, punching the clock on a 2-yard run that made it a 28-7 contest near the end of the third quarter.
Despite facing a three-score deficit midway through the fourth, the Warriors didn’t give up, moving the ball down to the Eagles’ 18-yard line on backup freshman quarterback Antoine Swanson’s run that converted a huge fourth down. Magna Vista caught a break when GW was whistled for a questionable pass interference call after Swanson’s pass fell errant in the back of the end zone.
Senior Tyler Johnson moved the ball down to the 1-yard line, but seniors Will Daniel and Xavier Walters recorded a pair of big back-to-back tackles for a combined loss of five yards. Junior kicker Eric Lane made sure the Warriors didn’t walk always empty handed, kicking a long field to trim the deficit to 28-10 with just over six minutes remaining.
Dixon led the Eagles’ rushing attack, while Byrnes added a rushing score as well and Spratt finished with a touchdown reception.
The Eagles’ defense had another big night, finishing the contest with three interceptions, giving GW its sixth game with two or more turnovers this season.
Sophomore kicker Juan Rodriguez converted all four of his extra-point attempts, including a 35-yard try after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Spratt’s touchdown reception in the second.
GW, which should enter the Region 4D playoffs as the No. 2 seed, concludes its regular season on a seven-game winning streak after a season-opening loss to E.C. Glass — a game the Eagles would’ve won with Byrnes who missed the game due to an injury.
GW will be forced to wait nearly a week to find out its opponent in the first round of the regional playoffs.