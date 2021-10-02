39-0 victory marks third win and eight days for GW

“That’s a perfect answer,” quipped senior Ahmad Poole.

After giving up 42 points to EC Glass in the season opener, GW’s defense has been clampdown, allowing just 14.5 points over the Eagles’ last four games. In addition, GW’s defense has recorded 21 takeaways in its first five games.

“Honestly, it starts in practice,” Poole said. “Every time we’re in practice, we’ve got this little thing called bingo once they catch a pick and we say, ‘bingo, bingo, bingo,’ everybody’s got an eye for the ball. We’ve got the best cornerbacks in the district so that’s what happens. Then, our d-line is unstoppable. Nobody can stop us.”

“Make sure, three games in seven days, hydrate, to keep running, to get those stops. Eat good before the games. Get enough sleep. Go to bed early. Don’t drink sodas, don’t get cramps,” Dixon said.

The game started in unusual fashion as GW recorded its first turnover on the opening kickoff despite Martinsville (2-3, 0-2) never touching the ball. Set up in Bulldogs’ territory, the Eagles took advantage of the good field position, piecing together a 40-yard scoring drive, capped by senior Jakobe Dixon’s 16-yard touchdown run, to take the early lead.

