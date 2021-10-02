39-0 victory marks third win and eight days for GW

The George Washington football team is starting to make the game look easy.
GW scored multiple times on both the ground and in the air and its defense recorded its fifth straight game with a turnover in a 39-0 victory over Martinsville in Piedmont District action Friday night.
It was GW’s third win in eight days following the Eagles’ victory over Patrick County and Amherst County.
The Eagles’ defense forced four turnovers — including two on special teams — giving them three consecutive games with three or more takeaways.
GW (4-1, 2-0 Piedmont) recovered two Martinsville miscues on kickoffs and sophomore Kamori Dixon and senior Donavan Howard each recorded interceptions to pace the Eagles’ efforts.
“It’s just playing as a team, somebody goes down, makes a bad play, gets caught on, we pick our heads up, don’t put it on that one player, move as a team and work together,” said Dixon. “Work together, the coaches, we worked for these last three games, three games in seven days, that’s a little tough, some teams can’t handle that, but we prepare for that every day in practice.”
“We go hard, 100%, practice how you want to play and that’s the outcome. Beat teams like that that’s supposed to be beat. Don’t play down to their level, always play up.”
“That’s a perfect answer,” quipped senior Ahmad Poole.
After giving up 42 points to EC Glass in the season opener, GW’s defense has been clampdown, allowing just 14.5 points over the Eagles’ last four games. In addition, GW’s defense has recorded 21 takeaways in its first five games.
“Honestly, it starts in practice,” Poole said. “Every time we’re in practice, we’ve got this little thing called bingo once they catch a pick and we say, ‘bingo, bingo, bingo,’ everybody’s got an eye for the ball. We’ve got the best cornerbacks in the district so that’s what happens. Then, our d-line is unstoppable. Nobody can stop us.”
“Make sure, three games in seven days, hydrate, to keep running, to get those stops. Eat good before the games. Get enough sleep. Go to bed early. Don’t drink sodas, don’t get cramps,” Dixon said.
The game started in unusual fashion as GW recorded its first turnover on the opening kickoff despite Martinsville (2-3, 0-2) never touching the ball. Set up in Bulldogs’ territory, the Eagles took advantage of the good field position, piecing together a 40-yard scoring drive, capped by senior Jakobe Dixon’s 16-yard touchdown run, to take the early lead.
Senior Will Daniel came up big on defense for GW on Martinsville’s opening drive, recording two big tackles that helped stop the Bulldogs’ drive. A few minutes later, Daniel contributed on offense, hauling in senior Jeb Byrnes’ pass for a 12-yard touchdown that made it a 14-0 game with 2:32 left in the first quarter.
Neither side scored on their ensuing possessions, but the Eagles broke the streak midway through the second quarter when junior Omarion Hairston rode a big block to a 24-yard touchdown run that increased the Eagles’ lead to three scores.
Dixon cut short Martinsville’s ensuing drive with a springboard interception and sophomore Elijah Bridges thanked him with a 7-yard touchdown that gave GW a 27-point advantage heading into the break.
Junior Omarion Hairston got in on the action next, hauling in a 43-yard touchdown pass to give the Eagles a 33-0 lead with 11:47 left in the third.
Howard recorded GW’s final turnover on Martinsville’s ensuing possession when he stepped in front of a pass for an interception — giving him three straight games with a pick — and Bridges closed out the scoring with a 5-yard run with just over eight minutes left in the game.
Hairston had a career game, hauling in six receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Howard finished close behind, recording 99 yards on just three catches. Bridges led the rushing attack with 92 yards and a pair of scores on 12 carries, while Dixon chipped in with a rushing score as well.
“I think I did great; I think I really showed off,” Hairston said laughing. “Shout out to coach Cody [Perdue] he helped me be like this. I love you coach.”
“As coach always says, all we had to do was work together,” added Bridges. “Succeed, go out, perform and the outcome is this. If we show out in practice, we’ll show out like this in a game.”
Byrnes continued his strong season, throwing for 240 yards and three scores, while completing 12 of his 16 passes.
In all, GW’s offense recorded 459 yards of total offense. The Eagles are averaging 44 points per game this season.
“You’ve got work, even on the off days you’ve got work,” Bridges said. “You have to put that work in every day. No days off. That’s the motto. No days off.”
“Coach [Anderson], coach [Perdue] all of them say practice how you work and that’s what we do,” Hairston said.
GW will have a much needed week off before it resumes Piedmont action against Tunstall at 7 p.m. Friday for homecoming.