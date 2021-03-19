A distance queen, Galileo's Morgan Whitley signs with King University

When asked what attracted her to King University, Morgan credited King’s coaching staff and the Bristol area, but what really stood out to her was how the team “seemed like one big happy family.”

Being surrounded by family and friends while signing her letter of intent, it is evident that Morgan values those relationships.

“King University is getting the best end of this deal” said Galileo’s Coach Bryant.

“Morgan is a workhorse, a leader and a real team player," Bryant said. "She has vaulted our program to the next level, and along with the other team captains, she is mentoring the younger members of the team to become future NCAA prospects themselves. I am excited for Morgan and eager to see her continue her development at the next level.”

In the meantime, Whitley still has big goals set for this year. She is trying to lead the Galileo cross country team to win their first state championship in the sport. As a track individual, Whitley has her eyes set upon trying to win state titles in the 1600, 800 and 4x800 relay this upcoming outdoor track season.

If Morgan is able to achieve all of her goals, she will have won five state championship rings, one for each finger.