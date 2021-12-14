After celebrating 1,000 career points, GW routs Bluestone 65-26

GW got off to a blazing start, scoring the game’s first eight points to take an 8-0 lead on Cobbs’ jumper with 3:14 left in the opening frame. A three-point play from senior Jalan Dailey put the brakes on a bit but the Eagles scored eight of the quarter’s final 10 points to take a 16-5 lead into the second. Cobbs, Harrell, sophomore Deanna Macklin and senior Damiehja Darden all scored during the course of the streak.

It was much of the same in the second quarter as GW continued its success from the paint and the floor, opening the frame on a 9-4 run that gave them a 25-9 advantage on Cobbs’ 3-pointer from the right side.

The dominance only continued from there as the Eagles outscored the Bisons 11-4 the rest of the period to take a 36-16 lead into the locker room. GW’s communication and passing was on point in the second quarter as the Eagles recorded five of their seven first-half assists in the frame. Cobbs and Harrell led the way with a pair apiece.

Altogether, GW recorded 10 assists on the evening. Harrell led the way with five while Myers and Davis chipping in with two.

“Really just being together all the time, building up the team chemistry that helps a lot,” Harrell said.