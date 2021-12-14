After celebrating 1,000 career points, GW routs Bluestone 65-26

A few minutes after the playing of the national anthem, George Washington girls basketball coach Mancino Craighead and senior Amara Harrell — and her family — took midcourt for a celebration of Harrell reaching 1,000 career points Friday night against Salem.
Once the whistle blew, Harrell, along with junior Ciara Myers and freshman Joslyn Cobbs added to the celebration, all scoring in double digits in GW’s 65-26 rout of Bluestone on Monday night.
Cobbs and Harrell continued their double-digit ways, finishing tied with game-highs of 21 points while Myers rounded out three players in double-digit scoring with 10.
“I think teamwork was a big part of that, there was a lot of assists, working together, moving the ball around, getting the open shot, getting the best shot,” Harrell said.
Myers credited the Eagles’ offensive performance to working hard in the paint for second and third opportunities.
“A lot of it was going strong, getting those rebounds and second-chance opportunities,” Myers said.
For Cobbs, it was all about teamwork, rebounding and post-play.
“Rebounds, teamwork, our post players and everybody did really good tonight,” Cobbs said.
GW (2-4) received solid play all around as the Eagles’ defense kept Bluestone off the board for five-and-a-half minutes over the third quarter. Meanwhile, GW kept its domination on the other end of the court, scoring 20 straight points to take a 59-22 lead on Myers’ layup off an assist from Harrell with 14 seconds left in the frame. The Barons broke the streak on senior Kaniyah Mosley’s 3-pointer at the buzzer.
“We play hard,” Cobbs said.
Myers agreed and added, “Just going after loose balls, getting steals, anticipating their next moves and stuff, that’s what we have to do.”
All three played instrumental roles in the streak with Harrell finishing with eight, Myers with seven and Cobbs with four. Harrell assisted on four of the baskets while sophomore Anyia Davis recorded a pair of dimes.
Facing a double-digit deficit, Bluestone (1-1) built a bit of momentum in the opening minutes of the third, breaking off a 7-2 run that trimmed its deficit to 38-22 on senior Tyra Dennis’ layup in the paint. GW shut down the buzz quickly, using Harrell’s jumper with just over six minutes remaining to jumpstart its 20-3 run to close out the frame.
The Eagles held the Barons to a lone free throw in the fourth quarter with the clock returning to complete its dominant performance.
GW got off to a blazing start, scoring the game’s first eight points to take an 8-0 lead on Cobbs’ jumper with 3:14 left in the opening frame. A three-point play from senior Jalan Dailey put the brakes on a bit but the Eagles scored eight of the quarter’s final 10 points to take a 16-5 lead into the second. Cobbs, Harrell, sophomore Deanna Macklin and senior Damiehja Darden all scored during the course of the streak.
It was much of the same in the second quarter as GW continued its success from the paint and the floor, opening the frame on a 9-4 run that gave them a 25-9 advantage on Cobbs’ 3-pointer from the right side.
The dominance only continued from there as the Eagles outscored the Bisons 11-4 the rest of the period to take a 36-16 lead into the locker room. GW’s communication and passing was on point in the second quarter as the Eagles recorded five of their seven first-half assists in the frame. Cobbs and Harrell led the way with a pair apiece.
Altogether, GW recorded 10 assists on the evening. Harrell led the way with five while Myers and Davis chipping in with two.
“Really just being together all the time, building up the team chemistry that helps a lot,” Harrell said.
“We’ve been working together since August, so we’ve become a family so it’s easier to know everybody’s next move,” Myers added.