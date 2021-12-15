After getting in gear, Chatham routs Nelson County 68-53

CHATHAM — If the Chatham girls basketball team continues to play at the pace it played over the final three quarters against Nelson County, Chatham school and athletic administrators will have to add whiplash insurance for remaining games.

After playing most of the first quarter in neutral, Chatham put the gears in first starting in the second quarter and never looked back in its 68-53 rout of the Governors in the Dogwood District openers for both sides Tuesday night.

Chatham’s defense played the catalyst, recording seven steals in the second quarter on its way to 10 first-half steals. Senior Quanadra Tunstall recorded five in the first half while senior Nysheia Miller and freshman Delaney Haymore each picked up two.

The Cavaliers’ defense kept things rolling into the second half, recording eight to finish with 18 on the evening. Tunstall led with six while Miller finished with five and Brooks, Haymore and freshman Cora Liggon each added two.

Nelson County (0-3, 0-1 Piedmont) took advantage of Chatham’s early struggles and took a 5-2 lead on junior Destiny Meredith’s free throw with 5:36 left in the first quarter.

Needing a boost, Chatham head coach Lauren French turned to her bigs, subbing senior Abigail Totten and junior Tiyara Fitzgerald. With their newfound size advantage, the ‘Cavs turned on the heat in the post and the switch proved a difference maker.

Chatham (4-2, 1-0) dominated under the boards and recorded three steals that sent the Cavaliers on a 12-1 run to close the frame and give the ‘Cavs a 14-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Brooks got the run going with her layup and Tunstall followed with her transition bucket off a steal that put the ‘Cavs in front for good. Liggon knocked down a 3-pointer, Miller banked in a shot and Brooks concluded the run with a jumper off a steal from Tunstall.

“We just had a talk, we had to get it together, it’s a district game, counts more than anything,” Brooks said.

Tunstall added, “It really helped us get out there first, find our spots, get those early playoff points because they matter.”

Tunstall finished with her sixth double-double of the year, scoring 30 points and pulling down 17 rebounds to go along with her six steals. Miller finished with 19 points for her fifth double-digit game and five steals and Brooks rounded out three players in double-digits with 11.

When asked the secret sauce behind their performance, Brooks, Miller and Tunstall replied “intensity” in unison.

“Intensity, getting the ball up the court, getting out in transition and up the court in transition” Tunstall added.

“Intensity, get after it, move the ball up the court,” Brooks added.

The ‘Cavs kept the pace rolling in the second, building their lead to 22-10 lead on Tunstall’s layup off her steal with 4:34 left in the half. Chatham forced three turnovers in the span with Tunstall recording two steals and Miller adding another.

Nelson County turned up the heat, stringing together seven consecutive points that cut its deficit to 22-17 lead on sophomore Chandler Giles’ layup with 1:39 left in the half.

Chatham closed out the half on a 5-2 run that gave the Cavaliers a 27-19 lead at the half.

Brooks kept the defensive theme going in the third quarter, opening the frame with a pair of steals and her free throw and Tunstall’s jumper built the ‘Cavs’ lead to 30-21 with just over six minutes left in the half.

The Cavaliers put together a 9-4 run over the next three minutes that gave the ‘Cavs a 39-28 lead on Haymore’s layup with 1:42 on the clock.

Chatham took a 43-33 lead into the final quarter.

The ‘Cavs return to action Jan. 5 when they host Appomattox County at 7 p.m.