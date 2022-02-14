After region championships, Galileo sending five relay teams, 13 individuals to state

On Saturday, the Galileo Magnet High School Falcons looked stronger than ever during the Class 1A/2A indoor track region championships.

Galileo will be sending five relay teams and 13 individuals to the state championship at Liberty University on March 2-3. The Galileo boys team, ranked high in five different events, will be looking to win the overall team title.

"Our Galileo boys and girls teams ran better today than I have ever seen them run," coach Mark Bryant said. "Their heart and passion were on full display today.”

Junior Alex Gomez-Hernandez felt as though he had “superpowers” and said he believed the team was “unstoppable” when competing in the meet.

Gomez-Hernandez, competing in the 300 meter dash for the first time, won the event shortly after winning the 500 meter dash. Gomez-Hernandez, who is now ranked No. 1 in the state in the boys 500-meter run, also led the state’s top-ranked 4x400 meter relay team to victory.

Galileo junior Jackson Herndon proved to be the strongest distance runner in the field, winning both the 1600 and 1000 meter runs with career-best times. Herndon currently ranks fifth in the state in the boys’ 1600 meter run, just 1 second behind teammate Jamison Mantooth.

When asked about his multiple victories of the day, Herndon did not mince words and simply said “it was awesome, the rush was crazy.”

With a total team effort, Galileo finished second overall in the team standings, just six points behind meet champion Altavista. Other notable performances include Cole Harbodin’s 200-meter victory, Dylan Kirk’s second-place finish in the 500-meter race and Jamison Mantooth’s third-place finish in the 1600 and 1000 meter races.

The Lady Falcons also were able to come home with quite a few victories and a third-place overall team finish. First-year standout runner Ava Wray shined winning the girls 1000-meter run by a margin of 17 seconds. She stated, “the sport lets me explore my passion for running.”

Distance ace Carol Anne Garrett won the girls 1600-meter run. Moments later on short rest, Garrett finished second in the next event, the girls’ 500-meter run.

"I was very excited and nervous to run the 500," Garrett said. "I have always run longer distance events, but I was proud of how I competed today.”

Wray and Garrett had received help from junior Camila Rodriguez who placed second in both the 1600 and 3200-meter runs. The girls relay team also packed the scorecard with a first-place finish in the 4x800 relay, a second-place finish in the 4x400 relay, and a third-place finish in the 4x200 relay.