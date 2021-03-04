After state wins, Galileo track and field team escorted through Danville in wave of excitement

Anchoring the relay for the Lady Falcons was senior Morgan Whitley. Whitley quickly moved onto the heels of the leader and tried to make the pass to no avail. However, Whitley proved to be the stronger finisher as she made the pass in the final 40 meters of the race to win by two stride lengths.

“I tried to stay close behind her believing I could pass her in the end,” Whitley said.

The relay victory is Galileo’s first state crown in the event and first ladies state championship victory since Radford’s Talasjah Weathersby won six individual titles in 2017 and 2018.

The Galileo boys placed three new members onto their 4x800 relay team this year after last year’s Falcon team finished second in the event at the state championship.

The Galileo boys also won the 4x800 state championship crown. Unlike the girls race, this race was over almost as fast as it began. Breakout sophomore Alexander Gomez-Hernandez took the lead early and continued to pull away from the field. He then handed off to the lone returner from last year’s runner-up effort, junior Jamison Mantooth. Mantooth continued to grow the lead and built a 75 meter lead before giving the baton to fellow junior Dylan Kirk.