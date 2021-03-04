After state wins, Galileo track and field team escorted through Danville in wave of excitement

A special escort welcomed home state championship members of the Galileo Magnet High School track and field teams Wednesday.
The team traveled to Liberty University to compete in the Virginia High School League class 2A state championships.
After capturing several crowns, they were welcomed home Wednesday by members of the Danville Police Department, Danville Fire Department and Danville Life Saving Crew. With sirens blasting and lights flashing, the Falcons were escorted through Danville in a wave of excitement.
As the team traveled up Main Street, onlookers waved and cheered.
In a different format this year due to COVID-19, the girls competed in the Wednesday morning session and the boys faced off in the afternoon session.
Once the running events began, both sessions had another similar look: both the girls and boys 4x800 meter relay teams were victorious, sweeping the event.
The girls winning 4x800 relay team started with senior Caroline Woods who took the lead on her third lap and handed the baton off in a near three-way tie. Next, sophomore Rowan Kirk ran a tough race against Radford’s top runner and paced a few strides behind the second place Poquoson runner.
Once senior Christa Zakhary received the baton, Galileo moved ahead of Radford and closed within three seconds of Poquoson at the exchange.
Anchoring the relay for the Lady Falcons was senior Morgan Whitley. Whitley quickly moved onto the heels of the leader and tried to make the pass to no avail. However, Whitley proved to be the stronger finisher as she made the pass in the final 40 meters of the race to win by two stride lengths.
“I tried to stay close behind her believing I could pass her in the end,” Whitley said.
The relay victory is Galileo’s first state crown in the event and first ladies state championship victory since Radford’s Talasjah Weathersby won six individual titles in 2017 and 2018.
The Galileo boys placed three new members onto their 4x800 relay team this year after last year’s Falcon team finished second in the event at the state championship.
The Galileo boys also won the 4x800 state championship crown. Unlike the girls race, this race was over almost as fast as it began. Breakout sophomore Alexander Gomez-Hernandez took the lead early and continued to pull away from the field. He then handed off to the lone returner from last year’s runner-up effort, junior Jamison Mantooth. Mantooth continued to grow the lead and built a 75 meter lead before giving the baton to fellow junior Dylan Kirk.
Kirk cruised around the track, and like his teammates before him, padded the lead a touch more. The anchor leg of the relay was Walter Thompson. Thompson, a senior, in only his first year of running competitively, scorched the 800 meters to finish with a team time of 8:44 ahead of perennial powerhouse Auburn by 19 seconds.
This is the second straight year the Galileo boys have celebrated a state champion in indoor track. Last year, Bridgewater’s Owen Wood won the boys 1,000-meter run to become Galileo’s first male champion.
In the 1,600-meter run, another breakout sophomore runner Jackson Herndon finished fifth overall with a time of 4:52. Herndon was the top sophomore finisher in the event and was edged by three seniors and a junior.
In the next event, Galileo’s most versatile runner, Walter Thompson, claimed his second of three medals on the day by finishing 3rd in the 500 meter run.
Having started the day by winning the first scheduled event, both the boys and girls teams tried to finish the meet by achieving another school first, winning medals in the 4x400 relay. Both the boys and girls team embraced the challenge and did just that, finishing third in the girls relay and fourth in the boys relay.
“This team has been through it”, said Galileo coach Mark Bryant.
"We’ve had runners sick with COVID, we’ve had runners with broken bones, runners who didn’t return from last year, and many new faces, but they persevered," said Galileo coach David Thaxton."They kept pressing forward and their efforts were rewarded today."
At the end of the day, the Falcons garnered 23 total medals. The medal haul is Galileo’s largest state championship tally in school history. Winning medals for Galileo were Morgan Whitley (4x800, 1000, 4x400), Caroline Woods (4x800, 1600, 4x400), Christa Zakhary (4x800, 4x400), Rowan Kirk (4x800), Jada Pridgen (4x400), Sydney Stone (3200), Jackson Herndon (1600, 4x400), Alexander Gomez-Hernandez (4x800, 1000), Dylan Kirk (4x800, 1000, 4x400), Jamison Mantooth (4x800, 4x400) and Walter Thompson (4x800, 500, 4x400).
As a team, the Lady Falcons finished sixth overall and the boys seventh overall from a field of 29 schools, most of whom are VHSL class 2A schools, but for indoor track, Galileo and the rest of the VHSL 1A class compete at the higher level as there are not enough 1A schools to compete in a class of their own.