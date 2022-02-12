 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Altavista hands Dan River 38-35 defeat

Dan River

Dan River senior Allye Wells watches as her 3-point attempt in the fourth quarter swishes through the hoop Friday night.

 Davin Wilson, special to the Register & Bee

The Altavista girls basketball team scored six unanswered points in the final two minutes to overcome a late deficit and hand Dan River a 38-35 defeat in Dogwood District action on the Wildcats’ senior night Friday evening.

Altavista (9-5, 6-2 Dogwood) entered the final two minutes trailing by three points. Vittoria Lanzilotti made it a one-point game with her layup with just under two minutes remaining and followed with another layup 20 seconds later that gave the Colonels a 36-35 lead with 1:32 on the clock. Lanzilotti wasn’t done though as she knocked down her third consecutive bucket on Altavista’s ensuing possession to make it a 38-35 contest with a minute remaining.

The Colonels’ defense stepped up next as junior Chamille Pennix broke in for a steal with 15 seconds remaining, but Altavista was whistled for a travel under the basket, giving the Wildcats the ball back with 6.5 seconds remaining.

Dan River

Dan River senior Jade Marable goes up for a layup in the second half Friday night. 

Dan River (10-8, 7-4) called a quick timeout to regroup and managed to get the ball down the court. However, the ‘Cats couldn’t get the tying shot to fall, sending the Colonels to the thrilling victory.

Despite the close finish, the Wildcats had to play catchup in the final five minutes to set up the thrilling conclusion. Altavista took a 32-24 lead on sophomore Paris Pannell’s free throw with 5:10 on the clock.

That’s where the Wildcats got to work, starting an 11-0 run on senior Jasmyn Noble’s layup with just under five minutes remaining. Keeping the Senior Night celebrations going, senior Jade Marable followed with a free throw that made it a five-point game and Noble pulled the ‘Cats within three, 32-29, with her layup at the 3:33 mark.

Junior Alicea Farmer kept the run alive with her jumper that shrank Dan River’s deficit to one and senior Allye Wells gave the Wildcats their first lead since the second quarter when she sank a 3-pointer that made it a 35-32 contest with 2:08 remaining.

However, Lanzilotti took over from there, scoring six straight points to lift Altavista to the important Dogwood win.

Wells knocked down five, 3-pointers on the evening to finish with a game-high 15 points while Farmer finished close behind with 11.

Lanzilotti led Altavista with 12 points while senior Keelie Dawson finished with 10.

Dan River started the game strong, using a trio of 3s from Wells to take a 9-5 lead on her third trey with just over four minutes remaining in the first quarter. Junior India Edmunds gave the Wildcats their largest lead of the night when she followed with a layup that made it an 11-5 game with 3:25 on the clock.

Dan River

Dan River seniors (from left) Jade Marable, Jasmyn Noble, Allye Wells and Emily Saunders pose for pictures with their families after being honored during a senior night ceremony Friday night. 

The Colonels finished the opening period with four straight points to trim their deficit to two going into the second quarter.

Both sides played a tight contest in the second period, but the Colonels gained the upper hand, outscoring the ‘Cats 8-3 in the frame to take a 18-14 lead into the break.

Farmer’s layup at the start of the second half pulled Dan River within two, but Altavista answered back with seven straight points to take a 25-16 lead on Lanzilotti’s free throws with three minutes on the clock.

The Wildcats return to action Tuesday when they travel to Chatham for a Dogwood matchup against the Cavaliers at 7 p.m.

