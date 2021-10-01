Altavista steals 3-2 victory over Dan River

RINGGOLD — The excitement was thick inside Dan River’s gymnasium entering the fourth set of Dan River volleyball’s matchup against Altavista on Thursday night.
Dan River supporters had a reason to be excited as the Wildcats entered the frame holding a 2-1 lead, on the verge of their second consecutive win.
The Colonels flipped the script, silencing the ‘Cats’ crowd with a fourth-set win before stealing the decisive fifth in Altavista’s 3-2 victory over Dan River in Dogwood District action.
Altavista defeated Dan River 25-17, 17-25, 22-25, 25-13 and 15-6 to run its district winning streak to three games.
The two sides went back-and-forth in the opening minutes of the fourth set, playing to four ties and lead changes. However, volleyball is a game of runs and the Colonels proved such is true, rattling off seven consecutive points to take a 12-5 lead on a Wildcats’ return error.
Altavista (6-4, 3-0 Dogwood) continued rolling from there, building its lead to 20-10 on Taylor Pennix’s kill. The Colonels closed things out, scoring five of the set’s next eight points to steal the 25-13 win and force the decisive fifth set.
Dan River had a bit more trouble keeping up in the fifth as Altavista opened the set on a 10-1 run to take the early cushion. Trailing 12-2, the Wildcats showed some grit, rattling off four straight points to close the gap to six, but the Colonels cruised from there, scoring three straight points to close out the victory.
After losing the opening set, Dan River (1-9, 1-4) stole the momentum early in the second, taking an 8-3 lead on senior Emily McVay’s block. As it did all night, Altavista found an answer and fought back, scoring five straight points to knot the score on Campbell Hall’s service ace.
The set went back-and-forth from there until the ‘Cats took the lead for good on a Colonels’ attack error that made it 13-12. The Wildcats followed with a 10-5 run that gave them a six-point cushion. McVay’s block and senior Rebekah Stowe’s service ace lifted the ‘Cats to the victory.
Dan River kept the momentum rolling in the third, taking a 2-1 lead with a thrilling 25-22 victory. Altavista took a 22-21 edge on Macy Shelton’s service ace, but McVay stepped up big on defense, following Shelton’s ace with a huge block that knotted the score. From there, the Wildcats rattled off three consecutive points on a pair of Colonels attack errors and McVay’s kill to win the set.
Stowe had a monster night for the ‘Cats, finishing with four service aces, eight digs, seven kills and nine blocks. McVay played an instrumental role as well, hammering home nine kills and recording nine blocks. Senior Sierra Silvey proved an impact on the defensive end, recording a team-high 10 kills. While also finishing with a team-high six assists and four service aces.
Sophomore Kaylee Atkinson chipped in with four assists, while sophomore Jenna Fletcher came through with seven digs.