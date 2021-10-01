Altavista steals 3-2 victory over Dan River

RINGGOLD — The excitement was thick inside Dan River’s gymnasium entering the fourth set of Dan River volleyball’s matchup against Altavista on Thursday night.

Dan River supporters had a reason to be excited as the Wildcats entered the frame holding a 2-1 lead, on the verge of their second consecutive win.

The Colonels flipped the script, silencing the ‘Cats’ crowd with a fourth-set win before stealing the decisive fifth in Altavista’s 3-2 victory over Dan River in Dogwood District action.

Altavista defeated Dan River 25-17, 17-25, 22-25, 25-13 and 15-6 to run its district winning streak to three games.

The two sides went back-and-forth in the opening minutes of the fourth set, playing to four ties and lead changes. However, volleyball is a game of runs and the Colonels proved such is true, rattling off seven consecutive points to take a 12-5 lead on a Wildcats’ return error.

Altavista (6-4, 3-0 Dogwood) continued rolling from there, building its lead to 20-10 on Taylor Pennix’s kill. The Colonels closed things out, scoring five of the set’s next eight points to steal the 25-13 win and force the decisive fifth set.