Appomattox scores 6-1 win over Chatham

CHATHAM — There’s an adage in sports that goes, “It’s hard to beat a team three times in a row.”

Chatham’s baseball team proved that wasn’t always the case last year, beating Appomattox County three times, including a victory over the Raiders in the Region 2C title game.

Appomattox made sure the Cavaliers wouldn’t win a fourth consecutive game as it tagged the ‘Cavs for five runs in the top of the fifth and held on the rest of the way for a 6-1 win over Chatham on Wednesday night.

There’s never a dull moment when the Raiders and the Cavaliers meet up and Wednesday night’s edition wasn’t any different as the two sides entered the fifth tied at 1-1. Appomattox (3-0, 1-0 Dogwood) changed that on Collin Slagle’s RBI single to left field and the Raiders doubled down on their lead moments later on Hunter Garrett’s bases-loaded walk. The Raiders took advantage of a Chatham error on Kyle Davis’ ground ball that allowed Ethan Walton and Slagle to score and gave Appomattox a four-run advantage. Mannix Wilhoit rounded out the big frame with his RBI single that made it a 6-1 contest.

Chatham (2-3, 1-1) wasted little time jumping on its rival, striking for a run in the first to take the early lead. Junior Carrington Aaron worked a walk to lead things off and junior Jacob Moore followed with a double that rolled to the fence in center. Two batters later, senior Dawson Newell worked a walk and sophomore Zander Cornell gave the Cavaliers a 1-0 lead with his RBI fielder’s choice back to third base.

Appomattox appeared to be on the verge of knotting the score in the second as Garrett and Wilhoit laced a single and double, respectively, to put the tying and go-ahead runs on with two outs. However, sophomore Kennen Lewis was ace in the stretch, recording an inning-ending strikeout to keep the ‘Cavs ahead.

The Raiders finally cracked the scoreboard in the fourth on Wilhoit’s RBI fielder’s choice. Lewis struck again though, getting Maner to ground out to end the threat and keep the game tied at 1-1 heading into the Cavaliers’ half of the inning.

Moore led Chatham with a pair of hits while Cornell drove in the only run for Chatham.

Davis and Wilhoit each led the Raiders with a pair of RBIs while Wilhot and Slagle smacked a pair of hits as well.

Garrett got the win on the mound, throwing three innings of hitless, shutout relief while striking out seven. Caruso turned in a solid performance in the start, holding Chatham to four hits and a run while striking out four.

Lewis gave up one run and struck out five in 3.1 innings of relief while Van Pelt struck out three in 3.2 innings of relief.

Chatham returns to the diamond when it takes on EC Glass in a non-district road matchup at 5:30 p.m. Monday