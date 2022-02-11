As rivals clash, GW rides momentum with 70-49 victory over Tunstall

The George Washington boys basketball team entered its contest against Piedmont District rival Tunstall in an unusual position: as the underdog.

GW used that as motivation against the Trojans and put together several key second-half runs to help it pick up a crucial 70-49 victory over Tunstall on Thursday night.

Basketball is a game of runs and the Eagles proved it against the Trojans, stringing together an 11-2 streak midway through the third quarter to break open a one-point game.

Senior Ahmad Poole got things started with his layup and senior Monsel Hamlett kept things rolling when he took a feed from senior Jalen Spratt and knocked down a jump shot that made it a 38-33 contest with 4:34 left in the frame.

Sophomore Jamarcus Brown slowed GW down a bit with his layup in the paint, but Spratt followed with a free throw to make it a two-possession game and senior Jakobe Dixon knocked down a layup that gave the Eagles a 41-35 lead.

GW got a series of big defensive plays from Hamlett and Dixon as Hamlett recorded a big swipe and found Dixon for a layup that made it an eight-point contest and Dixon followed with a steal that led to a foul on the other end where Dixon made both shots to cap the run and give the Eagles a 45-35 cushion with 2:06 left in the quarter.

According to Poole, the run was motivated by a mixture of GW’s loss to Bassett earlier in the week and the Eagles being considered the underdog coming into the contest.

“Practice, we practiced really hard yesterday and all week after that loss to Bassett,” Poole said. “It really changed us, we game into the game humbled, we showed them who we were, we were the underdog, I don’t know why they thought that, and we came in and spanked them.”

Dixon recalled the Eagles blowing a late lead in a loss to the Trojans earlier this season and how it helped keep them focused and motivated.

“Man, staying focused, staying in the game because one thing about us, is we had the lead on them at their home, but we lost focus and let the game slip away, so the main thing was to stay focused.”

Hamlett credited GW’s unity to the differential run.

“It was just working together, that’s what was behind it,” Hamlett said. “We just sling the ball and get everything that was open to get those good looks because we were already up, so it was no need to rush anything.”

GW (14-6, 10-2 Piedmont) kept the momentum from there, closing the third on a 6-2 run to take a 51-37 lead into the final frame.

Spratt got things started with his jumper on an assist from Dixon and senior Donavan Howard came up with a big defensive play when he swatted away a shot and senior Xavier Walters finished on the other end. Walters closed down the frame with a layup and jumper to make it a 14-point contest entering the fourth.

Dixon was a big part in both runs, scoring eight points and adding two assists while Walters chipped in with four.

“It feels great,” Dixon said. “Especially when the team is lit, we’re all gelling together, coming together as a family, it feels great being out there, being a family with my guys.”

For Poole, the Eagles’ run was motivated by hustle and efficiency.

“Conditioning, conditioning, conditioning, and hustling,” Poole said. “That’s the thing about us, we’re going to hustle until it’s the end and we just hustled the whole way, made layups, made 3-pointers, and just played a team, honestly. The chemistry is getting better, we’re starting to gel more and just getting better as a team.”

According to Hamlett, the strong finish was all the motivation GW needed to close things down in the fourth.

“We were just hype, it wasn’t really us for real, it was the crowd and the atmosphere,” Hamlett said. “It just gave us the momentum to keep pressing.”

With a chance to win its first outright regular-season Piedmont District title on the line, Tunstall (17-4, 10-2) wasn’t going to roll over and started the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run that trimmed its deficit to 53-44 on Brown’s 3-pointer with 6:25 remaining.

According to Poole, it was a streak that helped the Eagles realize they needed to slow down.

“To be honest, we were just trying to slow the pace down,” Poole said. “They’re a fast-paced team, so we just had to slow down and that’s what we did. They were starting to get their fast-pace going again and coach [Jermaine Parker] told us to slow it down, and that’s what we did.”

Hamlett agreed with Poole, saying, “We’re thinking as they’re making that 7-0 run that we need to calm down because we were playing up to the hype, so we had to calm down and play GW basketball.”

The Eagles weren’t done either as senior Tahj Carter got a 6-0 run started with his steal and transition layup and Howard kept it rolling with his layup. Carter finished off the run when he took a feed from senior Aman Blackwell and finished off his bucket to give GW a 59-44 lead with just under five minutes left in regulation.

“We didn’t want them to go on a run without us going on a run too, so with us going back-and-forth, it really kept us in the game and kept us with the momentum and the crowd going crazy,” Dixon said.

Hamlett added, “They thought it was hope with them getting a 7-0 run and then us getting six, slowed them down a bit.”

GW had one more run in it as the Eagles scored 10 of the final 13 points to seal the victory.

“I was surprised,” Poole said. “I was thinking the game was going to be like a four-point, six-point game, but we came in and closed them out. Played good defenses, hedged our centers, our guards were hitting shots and emotions were high.”

Brown scored a game-high 14 points to pace Tunstall while junior D’dric Rogers checked in close behind with 11.

Dixon led GW with 13 points while Howard finished with 10.

Tunstall built its lead to as many as five early on courtesy of a string of 10 consecutive points over the opening minutes of the game. Sophomore Bricen Pool got it started with his 3 and Rogers followed with a trey of his own to push the Trojans’ lead to 8-5 with 5:35 left in the frame. Pool followed with a pair of free throws and Rogers closed things out with his layup that gave Tunstall a 12-5 advantage with just over three minutes remaining.

Despite the loss, the Trojans still earned a share of the Piedmont title with the Eagles and will be the top-seed in next week’s Piedmont District Tournament. Tunstall opens its stay in the tourney with a matchup against fourth-seeded Martinsville at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bassett.

Meanwhile, GW enters the Piedmont tournament as the No. 2 seed and will take on third-seeded Bassett following the Tunstall-Martinsville game Tuesday night.