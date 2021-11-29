Averett uses stout defensive and rebounding performances to secure 78-64 win over Shenandoah

Jordan Lewis echoed his oldest brother’s sentiments.

“When you’re out there having fun with your teammates and your brothers, it’s just a good time, so that’s all that happened,” he added.

Even though the Cougars’ second big run of the half proved the difference, McLaughlin felt it was the run to start the second period that was the most influential.

“Really, I feel like we had the momentum coming out of the first half once Jordan hit that 3-pointer at the buzzer,” McLaughlin said. “It just really brought us into the locker room, we were kind of lit in the locker room, but coach came in, composed us, and we had a good warmup. The key thing was the first five minutes and once we got the run, got that lead, we just tried to keep pouring it on and pressuring them the rest of the game.”

The closing minutes of the first half proved quite exciting as Baldwin knocked down a 3-pointer with 3:59 left in the frame to give the Cougars an 18-15 lead. As it did all afternoon, Shenandoah fought back and knotted the score on Mekhi Mims’ 3-pointer. Pauldin followed with a jumper to put Averett back in front by two, but Jaylen Williams knocked down a pair of free throws to knot the score at 20-20.