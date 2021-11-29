Averett uses stout defensive and rebounding performances to secure 78-64 win over Shenandoah

Who can score the most points? Who can drain the longest 3-pointers? Who can rip off the most thunderous dunks? That seems to be the focus of basketball nowadays.
Averett men’s basketball coach David Doino and the Cougars operate a bit differently, riding or dying on old-school approaches of tenacious defense and rebounding.
Averett rode against Shenandoah on Sunday afternoon, using stout defensive and rebounding performances to secure a 78-64 win over the Hornets at the Grant Center.
The Cougars recorded 18 steals with senior KeShawn Lewis recording a team-high four and senior Jalen Rowell and sophomore Jason Sellars II adding three apiece. Averett also won the battle under the boards, outrebounding Shenandoah, 50-43 and 30-26 on the defensive end. Junior Bryson McLaughlin pulled down a game-high 17 rebounds while junior Corey Baldwin added seven.
“Really rebounding that’s something we emphasize before every game, we’re trying to win the backboards,” McLaughlin said. “If I’m not boxing somebody out, I’m trying to get in there, mix it up, if I can’t get it, make it to where someone else can.”
Lewis credited his performance to Doino’s philosophy.
“Coach D stresses defense, that’s one of the main things we do, we build ourselves on, so we take pride in our defense, we’re constantly working on defensive drills, and he preaches defense,” he said. “I take pride on being the defensive leader on the team, so just get everybody going, I had to do it tonight.”
Averett’s defensive philosophy was apparent in the opening minutes of the first half as the Cougars held the Hornets scoreless over a span of five-plus minutes to establish momentum.
Shenandoah (1-4) took an 11-8 lead on Trammell Anthony’s layup in the paint with 11:42 left in the period. The Hornets wouldn’t score again until Gavin Bizyak’s jumper with 6:38 remaining in the half, giving the Cougars an offensive opportunity, they pounced on, scoring eight straight points to build a 14-11 lead on sophomore Jordan Lewis’ 3-pointer with 7:59 on the clock.
“Like I said earlier, coach D is always stressing defense, so we always know what we’re capable of and it’s actually just a matter of us being able to perform and live up to our potential,” KeShawn Lewis said. “So, I’m glad we could show a little bit of what we can do and hopefully down the road in the future we’ll be able to do the same.”
Jordan Lewis credited Averett’s defensive performance to their communication.
“Our communication was great today, we talked really well and helped each other out,” he said. “We covered like coach D said, and we did our game plan on defense.”
For McLaughlin, the performance was all about Averett’s hunger.
“Really just playing hard, we were eager to get our first win so just running everywhere, trying to close out constant pressure, and once we started pressuring, we realized it was effecting their game and it helped us get out of transition and start making runs.”
Rowell’s career-high 19 points led three Averett players in double-digit scoring with Jordan Lewis chipping with 17 and McLaughlin completing his double-double with 10 points.
“Just the team energy,” Jordan Lewis said. “My team played great, they found me on good shots, and I knocked them down. We fed off each other and that’s what we got the win for. I had a good game.”
On his double-double McLaughlin said, “Really, just once I crash the rebound, I get a lot of easy looks and put backs, and stuff like that, so just crashing the glass is how I get mine.”
Averett (1-4) dominated in the opening minutes of the second half, taking a 47-31 lead on senior Raja Milton’s fast break layup with 13:54 left in the game. Shenandoah found a way to hang around, stringing together an 18-6 run that pulled the Hornets within four on Noah Adams’ 3-pointer with just over nine minutes remaining.
The Cougars’ defense got back in check, recording four turnovers on their way to a 21-5 run over the next five minutes that gave them a 74-54 lead on junior Miles Pauldin’s layup in the paint.
“When you start knocking down shots, it’s a little bit easier to play defense, everybody’s talking, everybody’s got energy, a little more hyped up, so knocking down shots just helped us get things going and keep things going the way we wanted them to,” said KeShawn Lewis.
Jordan Lewis echoed his oldest brother’s sentiments.
“When you’re out there having fun with your teammates and your brothers, it’s just a good time, so that’s all that happened,” he added.
Even though the Cougars’ second big run of the half proved the difference, McLaughlin felt it was the run to start the second period that was the most influential.
“Really, I feel like we had the momentum coming out of the first half once Jordan hit that 3-pointer at the buzzer,” McLaughlin said. “It just really brought us into the locker room, we were kind of lit in the locker room, but coach came in, composed us, and we had a good warmup. The key thing was the first five minutes and once we got the run, got that lead, we just tried to keep pouring it on and pressuring them the rest of the game.”
The closing minutes of the first half proved quite exciting as Baldwin knocked down a 3-pointer with 3:59 left in the frame to give the Cougars an 18-15 lead. As it did all afternoon, Shenandoah fought back and knotted the score on Mekhi Mims’ 3-pointer. Pauldin followed with a jumper to put Averett back in front by two, but Jaylen Williams knocked down a pair of free throws to knot the score at 20-20.
Things remained interesting from there with the two sides playing to four lead changes and three ties before Jordan Lewis knocked down a 3-pointer in front of the Cougars’ bench as the buzzer expired to send Averett into the locker room with a 30-27 advantage.