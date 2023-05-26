Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CHATHAM — No.2 Chatham started its playoff run Thursday by facing a familiar foe from the Dogwood District.

Using a three-run inning in the later stages, the Cavaliers held off No.3 Dan River with a 6-1 victory in the Region 2C quarterfinals.

Chatham moves into the semifinals next Tuesday, taking on the winner of the No.1 Alleghany vs No.5 Glenvar, set to be played Friday.

The first pitch for the semifinals is 7:30 p.m. The location has yet to be determined.

Just facing Dan River last week — resulting in a 10-0 win to end the regular season — Chatham team members knew they had to play at their best, realizing the Wildcats wanted vengeance.

“It’s harder, because you never know what might happen in the playoffs," senior Carrington Aaron said, on what they expected from the Wildcats. "Crazy things have happened.”

Chatham rolled into the bottom of the sixth with a 3-0 lead. Following a strikeout to lead off the inning, senior Jake Moore reached on a dropped fly ball, resulting in a hit. Soon after, Moore stole second base before junior Kennen Lewis worked up a walk.

With runners on first and second, Aaron padded onto their lead. The Virginia Tech commit launched a line drive down into the left field corner for a two-run RBI triple, giving Chatham the 5-0 advantage.

“I was trying to get the barrel to it, hit it hard and see what happens,” Aaron said of his approach at the plate. “I knew we needed a few more runs, and it worked out nicely.”

Junior Zander Cornell brought home Aaron soon after on a dropped fly ball to left field, giving them the 6-0 lead as Cornell advanced to second.

Though Dan River found themselves down to their last three outs of the season, they didn’t go down without a fight.

Junior Luke Ewing reached on a infield single with one out, and later advanced to second on a wild pitch during junior Dylan Howerton’s at-bat, putting the Wildcats in scoring position. Howerton reached on a base hit. Chatham was able to slow down Dan River’s momentum with a strikeout, but the Wildcats scratched across their lone run on a wild pitch.

Deadlocked with a 0-0 tie after three, hard fought innings from both teams, the Cavaliers managed to get on the board first on a Dan River error that scored junior Alex Van Pelt from third. Van Pelt led off the bottom fourth on a double to left center field.

Chatham carried their newfound momentum into the bottom of the fifth. Lewis led off the bottom of the inning after reaching second on dropped, pop fly. Lewis advanced to third on a wild pitch.

Lewis moved up another 90 feet, scoring on a wild pitch to make it 2-0. After Van Pelt reached on a single, Cornell brought on the third run of the night on a RBI single.

It was a shared effort on the mound for Chatham. Lewis pitched three, scoreless innings, giving up one hit and struck out three. Van Pelt finished out the rest of game, going four innings while allowing one run on three hits, and closed out the night with seven strikeouts.

“I was really trying to get out there to throw strikes. My slider was working.” Lewis said.

Van Pelt echoed Lewis approach on the mound.

“Same thing, just trying to throw strikes,” Van Pelt said. “You have to get all those pitches to work. Also, there were a couple times that I had to throw the knuckleball. But at the end of the day, it all worked out.”

Seven different Cavaliers each got at least one hit. Senior Jake Moore and Van Pelt each went 3-4. Freshman Caleb Cassell went 2-4 with an RBI.

Ewing, Howerton, Austin Pritchett and Noah Abercrombie each notched one hit for with Wildcats.

Abercrombie took the mound for Dan River, going five innings with seven strikeouts.

Dan River concludes their 2023 campaign with a 9-13 record. The Wildcats will lose Jackson Blevins, Tilden Garland and David Wiles to graduation.