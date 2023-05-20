CHATHAM — Chatham capped its regular season and Dogwood District play in style Friday afternoon, cruising to a 10-0 victory over Dan River in five innings via mercy rule.

Prior to the game, the Cavaliers held a senior night ceremony, honoring Kendall Sanders, Carrington Aaron and Jake Moore.

It didn’t take long for Chatham to come out swinging at the plate, scratching across six runs on five hits in the bottom of the first.

Moore and junior Kennen Lewis both drew walks to start out the first and Aaron laid down a bunt, reaching on a infield single and loading the bases with no outs. Junior Zander Cornell drove home Moore and Lewis on a two-RBI double to give Chatham the lead.

Junior Alex Van Pelt cleared the bases with a three-run home run, bouncing off the top of the left field fence before officially going over to give Chatham a 5-0 lead. As the lineup turned over later in the inning, Moore drove home the Cavs’ sixth run on a ground ball, RBI single into centerfield.

Freshman Caleb Cassell made it a 7-0 lead in the bottom of the second on an RBI groundout to score Aaron, who led off the bottom half of the second on a double. In the bottom third, Moore singled on a hard ground ball to bring home junior Peyton Daniels, pushing their lead to 8-0.

Though Dan River kept with Cavaliers scoreless in the fourth, Chatham found their ways of getting on base in the bottom fifth. Sophomore Jaxon Phillippi led off with a walk, as junior Cody Walden and Daniels loaded up the bases once more on back-to-back singles. Moore drove in Phillippi on a long single off the outfield wall. Following Moore, Lewis drove in their final run on a RBI single.

Four Cavaliers finished the night with multiple hits. Moore went 3-3 with three RBI’s and one run. Aaron went 2-3 at the dish with two runs. Walden and Daniels each went 2-2.

Jackson Blevins got the Wildcats two hits of the contest. Luke Ewing, Colin Brooks, and Cayden Brooks each drew a walk.

Not only did Van Pelt succeeded with the bat, but also provided an effective outing on the bump. Van Pelt went five innings and struck out eight.

Both teams will start regional play next week. Opponents and game times to be announced later.