Chatham senior Jacob Moore and Tunstall senior Raymond Ladd picked up Virginia High School League all-state honors when the awards were announced recently.

Moore, a left fielder committed to Radford University, was selected to the Class 2 all-state first team after leading Chatham in batting average (.453), on-base percentage (.545), on-base plus slugging (1.202) and slugging percentage (.656). In addition, he also drove in nine runs and stole 13 bases on the season. He played an integral role in the Cavaliers’ season which saw them post a 19-3 record, including an 11-1 mark in Dogwood District play, a regular-season district title and to the Region 2C quarterfinals where the Cavs fell 4-2 to Alleghany.

He’s a highly touted recruit known for his arm out of the outfield with velocities nearing 90 mph. His bat speed and discipline is solid as well.In addition, Moore was also named Dogwood District Player of the Year and was named to the first team in the outfield. Adding to his impressive season, he was also selected to the Region 2C first team in the outfield.

Ladd, a senior right hander, was selected to the Class 3 all-state first team. Ladd compiled a 6-1 record this season while striking 117 batters and finishing with a 0.32 ERA over 65 2/3 innings pitched. The Radford commit carried a large chunk of the pitching load this year, helping the Trojans to an overall mark of 15-7, including a 10-3 record in the Piedmont District.

In addition, Ladd was selected to the Region 3C first team along with the Piedmont all-district first team as well. Adding to his impressive season, he also picked up Piedmont Player of the Year honors.

Ladd’s 6-foot-6, 235-pound frame makes him an absolute threat on the mound and he’s been highly recruited by scouts for his fastball approaching the lower-90s and his exceptionally high ceiling on the bump.

Both Moore and Ladd are currently playing for the Danville Otterbots. Moore is currently batting .211 with no home runs and five RBIs in 10 appearances. He had a season-high four RBIs on a season-best three hits in the Otterbots’ 16-9 win over the Pulaski River Turtles on June 8.

Ladd currently sports a 3.48 ERA with 15 strikeouts, leaving him tied for third on the team, in five appearances and 10 1/3 innings pitched. He picked up his first save in the Otterbots’ 5-3 win over Greeneville on June 18, scattering two hits and a run, unearned, in an inning of relief.